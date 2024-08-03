Tropical Storm Debby

-
A storm system brewing over Cuba on Friday could bring torrential rain and flooding to the Florida peninsula this weekend. The forecast is expecially concerning for low-lying coastal and urban areas that were inundated in June.
The National Hurricane Center says this will be a big rain event for Florida throughout the weekend.
A tropical storm warning have been issued for SWFL south of Bonita Beach with a mass of bad weather expected to strengthen as it moves into the Gulf on Saturday. Sandbags are available across the area.
Messy tropical wave to provide an uptick in rainfall starting this weekend. What are the chances of it developing?
Forecasters say the system could become a tropical depression as early as this weekend.
A tropical disturbance has a medium chance to develop once in the vicinity of the big Caribbean Islands. This is what we know now.
The area of disturbed weather is in the central Atlantic and moving to the west-northwest.
The system has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression by midweek, according to the National Hurricane Center.