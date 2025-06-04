Hillsborough County is asking for resident input on how to spend hurricane recovery money

Hillsborough County is expected to receive over $700 million in a federal grant that will help with recovery from the last two years' hurricanes — and it’s looking for residents’ input.

The county released an online survey and will host public meetings to gather people’s opinions on how they think the money should be spent.

Cheryl Howell is the Assistant County Administrator for Community Impact. She said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is responsible for allocating the Community Development Block Grant.

The department calculates how much funding it has available and what it can allocate to the county based on its unmet needs — Hillsborough County could receive $709.3 million.

The answer on whether the county will get the grant is set to come out before the fall. Still, the county is planning ahead and asking for residents’ opinions now.

"We really want you to be involved in this,” Howell said. “We want to hear what's going on with you, we need your feedback, we want your public comments."

The funding would assist the Hillsborough County community in recovering from damages caused by Hurricanes Idalia, Debby, Helene and Milton.

The county will host five public hearings and four educational meetings to gather opinions.

Howell said public hearings will take comments, which will be included in the county’s action plan that will be submitted to the Board of County Commissioners on July 16.

"We want your public comments included in our plan, we want them to be able to influence the kind of work that we take on because this should be a legitimate reflection of the needs of the people," Howell said.

"This plan is as good, collectively, as we all are."

Educational meetings are more conversational because government officials will engage with the public, she said.

“This is to see what exactly is the problem, to really have more in-depth conversations about what's happening with our residents, not just because we have the funds, but because we care,” Howell said.

Below are the meeting days, times and locations:

Public hearings:

June 4, 6-8 p.m., Pierce Middle School, 5511 N. Hesperides St., Tampa, FL 33614. (District 1)

June 10, 6-8 p.m., Emanuel P. Johnson Recreation Center, 5855 S. 78th St., Tampa, FL 33619 (District 3)

June 12, 6-8 p.m., Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library, 11211 Countryway Blvd., Tampa, FL 33626 (District 2)

June 13, 6-8 p.m., Lennard High School, 2342 E. Shell Point Rd., Ruskin, FL 33570 (District 4)

June 18, 6-8 p.m., Sayde Gibbs Martin Community Center, 302 S. Maryland Ave., Plant City, FL 33563 (District 4)

Educational meetings:

June 5, 6-8 p.m., C. Blythe Andrews Jr. Library, 2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Tampa, FL 33610 (District 3)

June 9, 6-8 p.m., Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library, 3910 S. Manhattan Ave., Tampa, FL 33611 (District 1)

June 17, 6-8 p.m., Roy Haynes Park & Recreation Center, 1902 S. Village Ave., Tampa, FL 33612 (District 2)

June 23, 6-8 p.m., Victor Crist Community Center Complex, 14013 N. 22nd St., Tampa, FL 33613 (District 3)

Residents are also able to share their ideas through an online survey that will be available through July 7.

Howell said at least 70% of the money must help “low-to-moderate-income” residents. Therefore, priority in assistance will be given to those living in the most impacted and distressed areas.