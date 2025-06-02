If your home was damaged by a hurricane in Sarasota County, you could get money for repairs

Sarasota County homeowners who sustained damage from one of four recent hurricanes could benefit from some of the $411 million dollars in relief money.

But they must have maintained a mortgage in good standing and who meet certain income limits to qualify for the funds from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Some money is left over for 2022 Hurricane Ian survivors, according to Sarasota County officials. Ian made a direct hit on Fort Myers Beach as a Category 4 storm, and caused about $1.25 billion in insurance losses in Sarasota County.

Sarasota County announced last week it is reopening applications for Ian, and soliciting applications for out-of-pocket expenses from the trio of 2024 storms — Debby, Helene and Milton — as part of its Resilient SRQ housing recovery program.

The cash could be used for out-of-pocket costs, like new roofs, impact-resistant windows, HVAC and electrical work that is needed because of storm damage.

“We have had quite a few homeowners that have benefited from the actual cash payments that we've been issuing," said Steve Hyatt, division manager at Sarasota County's Office of Financial Management.

“We've had quite a few mobile homes that have been significantly damaged or completely destroyed and these homeowners are getting brand new mobile home units. Also, we also have a few that are eligible to receive full reconstruction of their home, meaning their home is going to be demolished and they'll receive a new home,” he added.

Hyatt said the county is launching its survey again for homeowners affected by Ian “because we're desiring to spend down those funds further, as well as broaden the program allowances for those homeowners from Hurricane Ian to allow homeowners up to 120% AMI.”

AMI stands for "area median income." In Sarasota County, for fiscal year 2025, 120% of AMI is as follows:

One person: $90,480

$90,480 Two people: $103,320

$103,320 Three people: $116,280

$116,280 Four people: $129,120

$129,120 Five people: $139,560

$139,560 Six people: $149,880

Hyatt said eligible homeowners could get up to $50,000 in reimbursement, depending on the documentation they supply.

Find details on the Resilient SRQ program and a link to the survey here.