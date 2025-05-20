© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters

How people across the greater Tampa Bay region are rebuilding after 2024 hurricanes

By Gracyn Doctor,
Matthew Peddie
Published May 20, 2025 at 6:30 PM EDT
People walking through water
Mike Carlson/FR1554AP
Thomas Chaves, left, and Vinny Almeida walk through floodwaters from Hurricane Helene in an attempt to reach Chaves's mother's house in the Shore Acres neighborhood Sept. 27 in St. Petersburg.

On "Florida Matters," we speak with WUSF reporters about what local governments are doing to prevent excessive flooding this year and how people are rebuilding ahead of the hurricane season.

If your home flooded during hurricane season last year, you may still be recovering from the damage.

A lot of neighborhoods flooded as a series of storms impacted the Tampa Bay region — Hurricane Debby, then Helene and soon after that — Milton.

In this episode, you’ll hear from WUSF reporters Kerry Sheridan, Jessica Meszaros and Steve Newborn. They talk about what local governments are doing to prevent excessive flooding this year, and how people are rebuilding and reinforcing their homes and properties ahead of this year’s hurricane season.

Here are the stories mentioned in the episode by each reporter:

Kerry Sheridan

Jessica Meszaros

Steve Newborn

You can listen to the episode on the media player above. And you can click here to learn more about preparing for the 2025 Hurricane Season, which starts on June 1.

Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
