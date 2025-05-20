How people across the greater Tampa Bay region are rebuilding after 2024 hurricanes

If your home flooded during hurricane season last year, you may still be recovering from the damage.

A lot of neighborhoods flooded as a series of storms impacted the Tampa Bay region — Hurricane Debby, then Helene and soon after that — Milton.

In this episode, you’ll hear from WUSF reporters Kerry Sheridan, Jessica Meszaros and Steve Newborn. They talk about what local governments are doing to prevent excessive flooding this year, and how people are rebuilding and reinforcing their homes and properties ahead of this year’s hurricane season.

Here are the stories mentioned in the episode by each reporter:

Kerry Sheridan

Jessica Meszaros

Steve Newborn

You can listen to the episode on the media player above. And you can click here to learn more about preparing for the 2025 Hurricane Season, which starts on June 1.