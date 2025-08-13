Benchmark International Arena: A new name for the Lightning's venue in downtown Tampa

Tampa’s downtown hockey and entertainment venue has a new name: Benchmark International Arena.

Benchmark International, a global mergers-and-acquisitions firm based in Tampa, signed a multiyear naming rights agreement with Vinik Sports Group, the owners of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The deal was announced at a news conference Wednesday morning at the arena.

The length and financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. However, Sports Business Journal, citing a source with knowledge of the agreement, said it was for 10 years and that it was among the "top five richest" for an arena with only an NHL tenant.

The deal marks the end of a decade-long title partnership with Amalie Motor Oil. Vinik Sports Group CEO Steve Griggs thanked Amalie for its “long-time” support and said the company will remain a corporate partner.

Tampa Bay Lightning co-owner Doug Oslover addresses the media during the announcement that Benchmark International has acquired naming rights to the team's downtown Tampa arena. Looking on is Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

The new partnership includes a full rebranding of the arena with new interior and exterior signage, digital integrations and renaming of the premium club level, Vinik Sports Group said.

The deal also commits more than $3 million to nonprofit causes in the Tampa Bay region through joint community initiatives.

Benchmark International has closed more than $12.5 billion in transaction value across multiple industries and is known for its strategic guidance to business owners seeking to grow or sell their companies.

The arena opened in 1996 as the Ice Palace. In 2002, the rights were sold to the St. Petersburg Times, first as the St. Pete Times Forum and in 2012 as the Tampa Bay Times Forum. In 2014, the venue was renamed Amalie Arena.