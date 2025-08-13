© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Benchmark International Arena: A new name for the Lightning's venue in downtown Tampa

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published August 13, 2025 at 12:21 PM EDT
The first signs of the arena's new name go up outside Benchmark International Arena, previously known as Amalie Arena, in downtown Tampa. Vinik Sports Group on Aug. 13, 2025, announced a partnership with the Tampa-based mergers-and-acquisitions first Benchmark International for nam
Lily Belcher
/
WUSF Public Media
The first signs of the arena's new name go up outside Benchmark International Arena, previously known as Amalie Arena, in downtown Tampa. Vinik Sports Group on Aug. 13, 2025, announced a partnership with the Tampa-based mergers-and-acquisitions first Benchmark International for naming rights to the venue.

Benchmark International, a global mergers-and-acquisitions firm based in Tampa, signed a multiyear naming rights agreement with Vinik Sports Group, the owners of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa’s downtown hockey and entertainment venue has a new name: Benchmark International Arena.

Benchmark International, a global mergers-and-acquisitions firm based in Tampa, signed a multiyear naming rights agreement with Vinik Sports Group, the owners of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The deal was announced at a news conference Wednesday morning at the arena.

The length and financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. However, Sports Business Journal, citing a source with knowledge of the agreement, said it was for 10 years and that it was among the "top five richest" for an arena with only an NHL tenant.

The deal marks the end of a decade-long title partnership with Amalie Motor Oil. Vinik Sports Group CEO Steve Griggs thanked Amalie for its “long-time” support and said the company will remain a corporate partner.

Tampa Bay Lightning co-owner Doug Oslover addresses the media during the announcement that Benchmark International has acquired naming rights to the team's downtown Tampa arena. Looking on is Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.
Lily Belcher
/
WUSF Public Media
Tampa Bay Lightning co-owner Doug Oslover addresses the media during the announcement that Benchmark International has acquired naming rights to the team's downtown Tampa arena. Looking on is Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

The new partnership includes a full rebranding of the arena with new interior and exterior signage, digital integrations and renaming of the premium club level, Vinik Sports Group said.

The deal also commits more than $3 million to nonprofit causes in the Tampa Bay region through joint community initiatives.

Benchmark International has closed more than $12.5 billion in transaction value across multiple industries and is known for its strategic guidance to business owners seeking to grow or sell their companies.

The arena opened in 1996 as the Ice Palace. In 2002, the rights were sold to the St. Petersburg Times, first as the St. Pete Times Forum and in 2012 as the Tampa Bay Times Forum. In 2014, the venue was renamed Amalie Arena.

An artist's rendering of the downtown Tampa venue shows the signage of Benchmark International Arena. The naming agreement with Amalie Oil came to an end this year.
Tampa Bay Lightning
An artist's rendering of the downtown Tampa venue shows the signage of Benchmark International Arena. The naming agreement with Amalie Oil came to an end this year.

Sports Tampa Bay LightningAmalie ArenaDoug OstroverJane CastorBenchmark International Arena NHL
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
