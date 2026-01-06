© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Three people side-by-side smiling into the camera with trees in the background. Man with brown hair and glasses wearing a blue blazer, woman with long reddish hair and yellow blouse, and woman with long brown hair and classes wearing a white blouse
Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

DeSantis floats state charges against Venezuela's Maduro

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published January 6, 2026 at 8:19 PM EST
Man in a red button-down shirt yelling into a microphone with two fingers on either hand pointing up
Ariana Cubillos
/
AP
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro addresses civilians taking an oath to join a state-organized defense network in the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.

With Nicolás Maduro behind bars in New York City, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he hopes the ousted Venezuelan president is “brought to justice.”

Maduro and his wife face federal narco-terrorism charges. They’ve pleaded not guilty.

DeSantis said he hopes Venezuelans are able to “liberate themselves.” But he also said Maduro’s reign affected Floridians, too.

At a Tuesday press conference in Clearwater, the governor said Florida is “looking very closely” at bringing a state case against Maduro.

DeSantis accuses Maduro of sending drugs and prisoners to Florida. He claims some of the people sent here were members of the Tren de Aragua Venezuelan criminal gang, though a recent federal memo stated the U.S. intelligence community doesn’t believe he directs it.

“To me, that is a very hostile act,” DeSantis said.

When asked by an X social media user whether charges are coming, DeSantis responded, “Stay tuned…”

Legal action would have to come from the state Attorney General James Uthmeier’s office.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
Politics Your FloridaRon DeSantisVenezuelaNicolas Maduro
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
See stories by Douglas Soule
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now