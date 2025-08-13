St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport director retiring amid expansion project

St. Pete Clearwater International Airport Director Thomas Jewsbury is stepping down as he enters a new life stage — retirement.

Jewsbury has been with the airport for more than 30 years. According to a release, he will officially retire on Oct. 1.

This all comes at a time when PIE is undergoing a $110 million transformation to help prepare for even more passengers in the future. This includes a terminal expansion and a new parking garage.

More recently, the airport has created an on-demand shuttle service that helps you go from the airport to Clearwater Beach.

According to the airport, Jewsbury has guided major projects totaling more than $197 million. This includes terminal upgrades and airfield enhancements. He has also strengthened the airport's partnership with Allegiant Air, along with other carriers. Jewsbury has even helped bring in more than $131 million in grants over his tenure.

His time at PIE began in 1994. In 2015, he was appointed to be the airport director, where he oversaw a period of "unprecedented growth" in passenger traffic, air service expansion and modernizing the facility. According to a release, with his leadership, PIE became one of the fastest-growing airports in the country.

Jewsbury said that serving as the airport's director has been an honor of his professional life.

"I am proud of what we have accomplished together — from welcoming new destinations to improving the passenger experience — and I am grateful to our dedicated airport staff, community partners and travelers who have made PIE such a special place," Jewsbury said.

PIE Deputy Director Mark Sprague will serve as the interim airport director until a search can be completed to appoint the next permanent one.