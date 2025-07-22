© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters

How staffing changes at the National Weather Service affect local forecasting offices

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn Doctor
Published July 22, 2025 at 6:56 PM EDT
A man with a blue shirt smiles while standing in front of a glass-front office building
Gracyn Doctor
/
WUSF
Brian LaMarre was the meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service's Ruskin office, and was with the NWS for more than 30 years. He took early retirement in April 2025 and started his own weather forecasting consultancy, Inspire Weather

On "Florida Matters," a meteorologist who led the National Weather Service's Tampa area forecasting office weighs in on a recent staffing exodus at the NWS.

When hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton menaced Tampa Bay last summer, you may have been glued to your radio for updates.

The National Weather Service is a lifeline, not just during hurricanes, but whenever there’s severe weather.

Now, hundreds of staff have left the agency in the last six months.

Could that affect the agency’s work?

You’ll hear from meteorologist Brian LaMarre, who led the forecasting office for the greater Tampa Bay region before taking early retirement in April.

Also on "Florida Matters" this week:

What does a summer without Major League Baseball mean for St Petersburg’s economy and identity?

WUSF's Lily Belcher talked with business owners in St. Pete and Tampa to see how the Rays' move across the bay is affecting them.

And Chris Steinocher with the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce explains how businesses around Tropicana Field are struggling without the home game crowds.

Plus, how do you demolish a bridge?

WUSF's Sky Lebron gets an update on the fate of the old Howard Frankland bridge.

You can listen to the full episode in the media player above.

Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
