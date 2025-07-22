How staffing changes at the National Weather Service affect local forecasting offices

When hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton menaced Tampa Bay last summer, you may have been glued to your radio for updates.

The National Weather Service is a lifeline, not just during hurricanes, but whenever there’s severe weather.

Now, hundreds of staff have left the agency in the last six months.

Could that affect the agency’s work?

You’ll hear from meteorologist Brian LaMarre, who led the forecasting office for the greater Tampa Bay region before taking early retirement in April.

Also on "Florida Matters" this week:

What does a summer without Major League Baseball mean for St Petersburg’s economy and identity?

WUSF's Lily Belcher talked with business owners in St. Pete and Tampa to see how the Rays' move across the bay is affecting them.

And Chris Steinocher with the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce explains how businesses around Tropicana Field are struggling without the home game crowds.

Plus, how do you demolish a bridge?

WUSF's Sky Lebron gets an update on the fate of the old Howard Frankland bridge.

