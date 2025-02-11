© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Are you still recovering from last year's storms?

WUSF | By Julio Ochoa
Published February 11, 2025 at 3:45 PM EST
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
AP
/
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)

WUSF would like to share your experience.

Hurricane Debby drenched parts of our region with torrential downpours. Helene brought record storm surge. Milton packed a wallop with punishing wind, historic rainfall, and storm surge to parts of the region.

Many people are still rebuilding their homes and businesses after the storms.

WUSF reporters Steve Newborn, Jessica Meszaros and Kerry Sheridan would like to tell your story, and share the impact the hurricanes had on you.

Fill out the form below, and one of them may contact you.
