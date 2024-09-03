FEMA offers financial assistance for vehicle repairs after Hurricane Debby

Anyone who suffered vehicle damage during Hurricane Debby can request financial help.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is helping with the cost of getting it repaired or replaced.

It's for expenses not covered by insurance or other sources.

According to a FEMA news release, anyone impacted must prove the storm caused the damage, and the vehicle is no longer running or is unsafe to drive.

That means cosmetic repairs will not be covered.

Assistance is usually limited to one vehicle, according to FEMA. But households with two vehicles must submit a statement saying both vehicles are essential.

Other conditions apply. They're listed on the FEMA website, along with information on how to request the assistance.

