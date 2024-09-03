WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.
FEMA offers financial assistance for vehicle repairs after Hurricane Debby
It's for cars that are inoperable or unsafe to drive. Those applying must prove the storm caused the damage.
Anyone who suffered vehicle damage during Hurricane Debby can request financial help.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is helping with the cost of getting it repaired or replaced.
It's for expenses not covered by insurance or other sources.
According to a FEMA news release, anyone impacted must prove the storm caused the damage, and the vehicle is no longer running or is unsafe to drive.
That means cosmetic repairs will not be covered.
Assistance is usually limited to one vehicle, according to FEMA. But households with two vehicles must submit a statement saying both vehicles are essential.
Other conditions apply. They're listed on the FEMA website, along with information on how to request the assistance.