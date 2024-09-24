© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tropical Storm Helene threatens the U.S., Mexico

By Jaclyn Diaz,
Russell Lewis
Published September 24, 2024 at 2:13 PM EDT
Forecasters upgraded Helene to a tropical storm with expected growth to a strong hurricane in the second half of this week.
The National Hurricane Center
Tropical Storm Helene's trajectory threatens the Florida panhandle, which forecasters say could be hit on Thursday. Meteorologists say this system will be particularly big -- with a wide wind field.

Tropical storm and hurricane watches were issued for parts of the lower Florida Keys, western Cuba and Mexico’s Yucatán peninsula Tuesday morning as forecasters elevated Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine to Tropical Storm Helene.

Helene formed in the northwestern Caribbean Sea, just south of the western tip of Cuba and is expected to reach hurricane strength, with wind strengths of 115 mph, by Wednesday. It’s trajectory as of midday Tuesday threatens the Florida panhandle, which forecasters say could be hit on Thursday.

Meteorologists say this system will be particularly big -- with a wide wind field. They expect the storm to move fast, meaning a huge inland swathe will endure the brunt of the storm and its predicted storm surge — or abnormal rise of water.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state is preparing for Helene, with thousands of linemen, search and rescue, and roadway clearing crews on the way.

This hurricane season, which stretches from June through November, has been abnormally quiet with the last such storm happening on August 12.

Matthew Rosencrans, the lead hurricane forecaster for the National Weather Service, told NPR earlier this month that the water in the Atlantic is warmer than usual, which helps storms develop into powerful forces. Rosencrans and other forecasters expect more storms could form in the coming weeks.

Tags
Weather US / WorldNPR Top StoriesTropical Storm Helene2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Jaclyn Diaz
Jaclyn Diaz is a reporter on Newshub.
Russell Lewis
As NPR's Southern Bureau chief, Russell Lewis covers issues and people of the Southeast for NPR — from Florida to Virginia to Texas, including West Virginia, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. His work brings context and dimension to issues ranging from immigration, transportation, and oil and gas drilling for NPR listeners across the nation and around the world.
See stories by Russell Lewis
