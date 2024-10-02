© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Pinellas County is monitoring red tide off beaches

WUSF | By WUSF Staff
Published October 2, 2024 at 1:23 PM EDT
A dead, eyeless fish laying in thr sand and tangled in seaweed and debris.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
Red Tide, a harmful algal bloom, is caused by microscopic algae that produce toxins that kill fish and make shellfish dangerous to eat. The toxins may also make the surrounding air difficult to breathe. The bloom of algae also often turns the water red.

Residents along the beach communities, especially those cleaning out their homes and businesses from Hurricane Helene, may experience respiratory irritation when concentrations are higher, especially when the wind is blowing onshore.

Pinellas County and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are monitoring low to medium concentrations of Red Tide detected in water samples taken from Pinellas waters. Low concentrations were found off Pass-a-Grille, the Clearwater Intracoastal Waterway and Honeymoon Island.

Medium concentrations were found off St. Pete Beach, Madeira Beach and Dunedin Causeway.

Residents along the beach communities, especially those cleaning out their homes and businesses from Hurricane Helene, may experience respiratory irritation when concentrations are higher, especially when the wind is blowing onshore

County officials say it is not known if Hurricane Helene is linked to this occurrence of Red Tide, nor when conditions will improve.

According to Sarasota-based Climate Adaptation Center, hurricanes, when they create massive runoff events, are key to setting off Red Tides.

“The more tropical systems that form the greater the chances of having major rainfall episodes driving nitrogen rich runoff into the Gulf, triggering Red Tide events 2 to 3 weeks later,” according to an article on the group's website.

Occurrences of Red Tide in the Gulf of Mexico have been documented for centuries, but blooms can be worsened by excess nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorous.

Residents can report fish kills to FWC through the FWC Reporter app, by calling 800-636-0511 or by submitting a report online. Residents who find dead fish near their boat dock can retrieve them with a skimmer and dispose of them with their regular trash.

Florida Department of Health's Healthy Beaches program also routinely monitors water quality at beaches. For the latest sampling data, click here.

The Department of Health has also posted advice about taking precautions against Vibrio Vulnificus, an infectious bacterium that can be present in warm, brackish sea water after floods or storms.

 
