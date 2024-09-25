Counties across the Tampa Bay area order evacuations ahead of Helene

Evacuations are taking place across the Tampa Bay area as Tropical Storm Helene is poised to enter the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday.



Hernando

Evacuations will begin Wednesday at 8 a.m. and applies to those who live in areas west of U.S. 19, which encompasses evacuation zones A, B, C.

Residents who live in low-lying coastal areas and in manufactured homes countywide are also being told to evacuate and seek shelter elsewhere.

If residents aren’t sure what zone they’re located in, they can call the citizen’s information line at 352-754-4083. The county’s website also has information on evacuation zones.

Pinellas

Pinellas has ordered 26 hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Zone A to evacuate.

The two hospitals, 14 nursing homes and 10 assisted living facilities are being evacuated early because they take longer to do so.

Meanwhile, evacuations for special needs registrants will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday. These include folks who: need oxygen, require assistance with routine care and medications, require mobility assistance, depend on electricity, or require transportation assistance.

You have to be registered to participate.

A decision about orders for a general evacuation of Zone A residents will be made Wednesday morning based on the latest forecast. Additional shelter information would be announced at that time.



Pasco

Pasco County is ordering mandatory evacuations, starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, for people living in Evacuation Zone A, everyone who lives in a manufactured home, mobile home, or RV anywhere in Pasco, and everyone in low-lying areas or areas prone to flooding.

Voluntary evacuations will go into effect at 9 a.m. for people in Evacuation Zones B and C, everyone registered in the Pasco County Special Needs Program, and everyone who would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss.

Pasco County is also opening shelters Wednesday for anyone who needs to leave their home ahead of the storm and has nowhere else to stay.



Sarasota

Residents who live in coastal areas and evacuation zone A are being asked to leave Wednesday.

Evacuation orders for zone A in Sarasota County take effect Wednesday at 7 a.m.

The call to leave for higher ground also applies to those living in mobile and manufactured homes or anyone living on a boat.

Some neighborhoods not in zone A are also being asked to evacuate. Those are Fort Creek in Englewood, and Curry Creek and Hatchet Creek in Venice.

An estimated 4-7 feet of storm is expected, and Tapfumaneyi says the high water could move one to two miles inland.

Manatee

The county has issued an evacuation notice for residents living in the Level A evacuation zone and anyone living in mobile or manufactured homes starting Wednesday at 10 a.m.

It will give residents and visitors on the barrier islands and low-lying areas time to get out of harm’s way.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.

