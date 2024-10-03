© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Helene's wrath appears to have flattened most of the dunes on Pinellas beaches

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published October 3, 2024 at 11:03 AM EDT
Beach erosion
1 of 5  — beach erosion2.jpg
Sand dunes have been flattened by Hurricane Helene on most of Pinellas County beaches
Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media
Beach erosion
2 of 5  — beach erosion1.jpg
Lakes appear where sand dunes used to be on Treasure Island
Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media
Beach erosion
3 of 5  — beach erosion6.jpg
Sand is piled high on Clearwater Beach
Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media
Beach erosion
4 of 5  — beach erosion3.jpg
Treasure Island Beach, shortly after it reopened to the public
Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media
Beach erosion
5 of 5  — beach erosion4.jpg
A flattened beach in front of a damaged hotel along Redington Beach
Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media

The storm surge was so massive that it floated most of the dunes onto nearby homes or on top of Gulf Boulevard. And that could mean big trouble during the next big storm.

People flocking back to Pinellas County beaches after Hurricane Helene's wrath may find them wider in some places than they were before.

It appears that the storm surge was so massive that it completely wiped out the dunes on most of the beaches.

Hurricane Helene didn't affect the beaches like a typical storm. After Hurricane Idalia last year, what is called "scarping" left dunes with steep sides. Helene's storm surge was so powerful it appears to have flattened almost all the dunes. The sand was then deposited in beachside homes or onto Gulf Boulevard and nearby streets.

Storms like this cause extreme coastal change, said Cheryl Hapke, a professor of coastal geology at USF's College of Marine Science.

“What you probably didn't realize is how much lower they are,” she said of the appearance of the beaches. “So they basically are deflated. The dunes are completely flattened. Some of that material is pushed into the roads and streets, but some of it is pulled back by the receding waves and smeared out over the beach. You can also stir up sediment from the seabed offshore that can get pushed onto the beach during the storm ...”

Beach erosion
Steve Newborn
/
WUSF Public Media
Sand piled along the edge of Clearwater Beach

What this means, she said, is there is little to no protection from high waves during the next storm.

“Dunes will rebuild themselves naturally over time, and those wide beaches will help. But that can take years,” Hapke said. “And I have a feeling that there's that sense of 'we're not safe anymore with our dunes missing' that will prompt some sort of emergency response. With no dunes there now at all, or in very few locations of the dunes left, any stormwater can just rush right in.”

Not every beach in Pinellas was affected the same way, she said.

“I did look at burial imagery for a lot of the area. And some areas like Sunset Beach really eroded. Other areas like St. Pete Beach do appear to be wider and in Upham Beach, I noticed that some of the T-groins that they have, there were a little bit more buried,” Hapke said. “I would never say that storms like these are good for beach, because now the beach is compromised because it's so flat and there's no dune to act as a defense. And so the areas landward of where the dunes used to be are really exposed to flooding should another storm come through.”

sand piled along beach
Steve Newborn
/
WUSF Public Media
Sand is piled along Clearwater Beach after it reopened to the public this week

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
