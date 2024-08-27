© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Debby added to erosion at Tampa's Ben T. Davis Beach

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published August 27, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
erosion at beach
Ping Wang
/
University of South Florida
The erosion has uprooted trees and eaten away at the concrete supports for swings and picnic areas at shelters along the beach.

The storm continued a long history of erosion at the popular beach. The bay is now only several yards from State Road 60.

Hurricane Debby did more than just eat away at the already thin Pinellas beaches. It tore up Tampa's most popular beach.

The brunt of Debby's waves came directly up the mouth of Tampa Bay and went northeast into the Courtney Campbell Causeway. There, it tore away at tree roots and upended concrete barriers.

Ping Wang, a professor specializing in coastal research at the University of South Florida, has been monitoring Ben T. Davis Beach for several years. He said the loss of sand is compounding the problem.

"When you have a sandy beach, they help slow down the erosion. Once the sandy beach is gone, then the erosion comes in, starts to attack the vegetation and attack the road," he said. "And there is actually a migration of erosion from east to west over the past 30 years."

erosion at beach
Ping Wang
/
University of South Florida
Damage at the west end of Ben T. Davis Park, exposing electrical/utility structures to potential direct wave attack.

He says the water has gotten close to the popular Courtney Campbell Trail and the guard rail for the highway.

"The Ben T. Davis Park is quite popular, it has lots of parking spots. People are just standing on the sea wall and looking to the sea," Wang said. "If we would create a beach and a little sand dune, that would really improve the recreation area."

Wang said he will propose an artificial reef be established just offshore that would help stop future storms from eating away at the beach and the causeway. Funding could possibly come from the city of Tampa and the state Department of Transportation.

aerial photo of Ben T. Davis Beach
Google maps
/
Courtesy Ping Wang/University of South Florida
This is an aerial photo from 1994. The blue line represents the shoreline in 2024. The beach to the east was much wider, extending along more than half of the existing seawall. The vegetation line to the west was at similar location as that in 2004. The wider sandy beach might have protected the vegetation. So restoring a sandy beach would not only create more recreation space at this popular park, but also protect the vegetation and the highway.
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
