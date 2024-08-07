© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Minimal erosion found so far at Pinellas County beaches from Debby

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published August 7, 2024 at 1:37 PM EDT
sunset at beach
Steve Newborn
/
WUSF Public Media
A recent sunset frames swimmers at Pass-a-Grille Beach

Hurricane Debby apparently caused minimal damage to the Pinellas beaches. Sunset Beach looks to have fared the worst.

It appears that Hurricane Debby caused little damage to Pinellas County's beaches.

County officials say the worst damage was to Sunset Beach, with some sand scarping found at Belleair Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Scarps are nearly vertical cliffs of sand caused by heavy surf.

"Overall, the dunes held up fairly well and achieved the goal of providing storm protection," said county spokesman Tony Fabrizio. "We are also assessing impacts to nesting sea turtles and shorebirds. This underscores the need for a full nourishment project. These projects are designed to provide storm damage reduction benefits, critical environmental habitat, and recreational opportunities. We are very vulnerable right now."

The beach renourishment project underway at Pass-a-Grille Beach has been paused to assess the damage. Fabrizio said county staffers are meeting with officials from the Army Corps of Engineers and the state Department of Environmental Protection on Wednesday.

He said it may take several weeks to fully assess the damage done by Debby.
Tags
Weather Beach ErosionBeach Renourishment
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
