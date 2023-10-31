Parts of Indian Rocks Beach will close for beach renourishment

Portions of Indian Rocks Beach will be closed as emergency work begins to restore dunes along the coastline that were damaged by Hurricane Idalia.

It will take place from 19th Avenue to 28th Avenue, and Whitehurst Avenue to Central Avenue.

Other beaches between Clearwater and Pass-a-Grille are also tentatively scheduled to undergo restoration, according to Pinellas County officials.

Officials say hundreds of trucks will deliver sand to those areas, and visitors can expect extensive traffic delays along Gulf Boulevard.

Workers will build dunes and plant vegetation, and visitors are urged to stay off the dunes during the restoration.

Only property owners who signed a temporary Pinellas County easement will receive sand.

Those homeowners who want to move sand back on the beaches should contact the Clearwater Marine Aquarium patrol team at (727) 479-5564 to ensure work doesn't interfere with turtle nesting.

Visitors can access the beach from access points at First Avenue and 19th Avenue.

The project is expected to take around 60 days to complete.

More information on the project can be found here.