© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Parts of Indian Rocks Beach will close for beach renourishment

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published October 31, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT
Restoration work is seen along Sunset Beach. Portions of Indian Rocks Beach will be closed as emergency work begins to restore dunes along the coastline that were damaged by Hurricane Idalia.
Pinellas County Government
/
Courtesy
Restoration work is seen along Sunset Beach. Portions of Indian Rocks Beach will be closed as emergency work begins to restore dunes along the coastline that were damaged by Hurricane Idalia.

The work is expected to take 60 days and will tie up traffic along Gulf Boulevard.

Portions of Indian Rocks Beach will be closed as emergency work begins to restore dunes along the coastline that were damaged by Hurricane Idalia.

It will take place from 19th Avenue to 28th Avenue, and Whitehurst Avenue to Central Avenue.

Other beaches between Clearwater and Pass-a-Grille are also tentatively scheduled to undergo restoration, according to Pinellas County officials.

Officials say hundreds of trucks will deliver sand to those areas, and visitors can expect extensive traffic delays along Gulf Boulevard.

Workers will build dunes and plant vegetation, and visitors are urged to stay off the dunes during the restoration.

Only property owners who signed a temporary Pinellas County easement will receive sand.

Those homeowners who want to move sand back on the beaches should contact the Clearwater Marine Aquarium patrol team at (727) 479-5564 to ensure work doesn't interfere with turtle nesting.

Visitors can access the beach from access points at First Avenue and 19th Avenue.

The project is expected to take around 60 days to complete.

More information on the project can be found here.
Tags
Environment Beach ErosionBeach RenourishmentIndian Rocks Beach
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now