2024 elections: The list of candidates and races across the greater Tampa Bay region

Though many voters’ eyes are fixed on the presidential race, there are also important local and state contests shaping up around the Tampa Bay area.

In District 13, first-term Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is set to face off against Democrat Whitney Fox.

Luna ran unopposed in the Republican primary this summer and is backed by former President Donald Trump.

Fox defeated fellow Democrats Sabrina Busbar, Liz Dahan, John William Liccione and Mark Weinkrantz in the primary.

Prior to running for the House seat, Fox was the director of communications at the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority. She’s backed by many Democratic legislators in the area, including Kathy Castor and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Tony D'Arrigo is also a write-in candidate.

Across the bay in District 14, incumbent Kathy Castor will compete against three candidates.

Challenging the Democrat are Republican Robert “Rocky” Rochford, Libertarian Nathaniel T. Snyder and no-party affiliate Christopher Bradley.

Castor has been in office for 11 years. The district includes northeast Hillsborough County and parts of Pasco and Polk counties

In District 15, incumbent Republican Laurel Lee is running against Democrat Pat Kemp, the Hillsborough County Commissioner for District 6.

Lee, who served as Florida’s Secretary of State, won her primary with over 70% of the vote. She’s backed by Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, and U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

Kemp ran unopposed in the primaries. She met with President Joe Biden when he visited St. Pete Beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Further south, incumbent Republican Vern Buchanan is challenged by Jan Schneider in District 16. Buchanan was elected in 2013 and his son, James Buchanan, is also running for re-election in District 74 for the State House seat.

Schneider ran against Buchanan in the 2022 midterms but lost by 25%. She has not served in public office before.

Check out WUSF’s voter guide for more information on how candidates stand on the issues..

Election Day is Nov. 5. You can still request a mail-in ballot until Oct. 24 and early voting starts on Oct. 21.

You can read more about early voting and polling locations here .

U.S. House of Representatives (In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay and Sarasota area)

Wikipedia Florida Congressional map

District 11:

Webster, Daniel (REP) *Incumbent

Harden Hall, Barbie (DEM)

District 12:

Bilirakis, Gus Michael (REP) *Incumbent

Aboujaoude Jr, Rock (DEM)

District 13:

Luna, Anna Paulina (REP) *Incumbent

Fox, Whitney (DEM)

D'Arrigo, Tony (Write-in)

District 14:

Castor, Kathy (DEM) *Incumbent

Rochford, Robert "Rocky" (REP)

Snyder, Nathaniel T. (Libertarian Party of FL)

Bradley, Christopher (NPA)

District 15:

Lee, Laurel (REP) *Incumbent

Kemp, Patricia "Pat" (DEM)

District 16:

Buchanan, Vern (REP) *Incumbent

Schneider, Jan (DEM)

District 17:

Steube, Greg (REP) *Incumbent

Lopez, Manny (DEM)

Hartman, Ralph E. (Write-in)

District 18:

Franklin, Scott (REP) *Incumbent

Kale, Andrea Doria (DEM)

State Senate (In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay and Sarasota area)

Florida Division of Elections Map of the Florida state Senate

District 11:

Ingoglia, Blaise (REP) *Incumbent

Holleran, Marilyn (DEM)

District 13:

Truenow, Keith (REP)

Dukes, Stephanie L. (DEM)

District 21:

Hooper, Ed (REP) *Incumbent

Carroll, Doris H. (DEM)

District 23:

Burgess, Danny (REP) *Incumbent

Braver, Ben (DEM)

Houman, John (IND)

District 27:

Albritton, Ben (REP) *Incumbent

Carter, Phillip R. (DEM)

State House of Representatives (In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay and Sarasota area)

Florida Division of Elections Map of state House districts. Districts currently represented by Republicans are in red, Democrats in blue

District 48:

Albert, Jon (REP)

Hill, John (DEM)

District 49:

Herrmann, Ashley Elizabeth (DEM)

Jonsson, Jennifer Kincart (REP)

District 50:

Canady, Jennifer (REP) *Incumbent

Patterson-James, Bonnie (DEM)

District 51:

Tomkow, Josie (REP) *Incumbent

Hernandez, Octavio E. (DEM)

District 52:

Temple, John (REP) *Incumbent

Marwah, Ash (DEM)

District 53:

Holcomb, Jeff (REP) *Incumbent

Laufenberg, Keith G . (DEM)

District 54:

Maggard, Randy (REP) *Incumbent

Cieslak, Karl (DEM)

District 55:

Steele, Kevin M. (REP) *Incumbent

Freiberg, Judy (DEM)

Hacker, CJ (Write-in)

District 56:

Yeager, Brad (REP) *Incumbent

Pura, William "Willie" (DEM)

District 57:

Anderson, Adam C . (REP) *Incumbent

Johnson, Kelly Lynn (DEM)

Larrivee, Robert "Bob" Arthur (NPA)

District 58:

Berfield, Kimberly "Kim" (REP) *Incumbent

Beckman, Bryan (DEM)

District 59:

Jacques, Berny (REP) *Incumbent

Douglas, Dawn (DEM)

District 60:

Cross, Lindsay (DEM) *Incumbent

Montanari, Ed (REP)

District 61:

Chaney, Linda (REP) *Incumbent

Bruemmer, Nathan (DEM)

District 62:

Rayner, Michele K. (DEM) *Incumbent

Amador, Nelson (REP)

District 63:

Hart, Dianne "Ms. Dee" (DEM) *Incumbent

Driver, Tim (REP)

District 64:

Valdes, Susan L. (DEM) *Incumbent

Cruz Lanz, Maura (REP)

District 65:

Pittman, Karen Gonzalez (REP) *Incumbent

Brundage, Ashley (DEM)

District 66:

Koster, Traci (REP) *Incumbent

Clemente. Nick (DEM)

District 67:

Driskell, Fentrice (DEM) *Incumbent

Smith, Ronrico "Rico" (REP)

District 68:

McClure, Lawrence (REP) *Incumbent

Carpus, Lisa (DEM)

Hicks, Tyrell (NPA)

District 69:

Alvarez, Daniel "Danny" (REP) *Incumbent

Kachelries, Bobby (DEM)

District 70:

Owen, Michael (REP)

Wilkins, Luther Keith (DEM)

District 71:

Robinson, Will (REP) *Incumbent

DeVilliers, Adriaan J. (DEM)

District 72:

Conerly, William "Bill" Edwin (REP)

Miller, Lesa (DEM)

District 73:

McFarland, Fiona (REP) *Incumbent

Reich, Derek (DEM)

District 74:

Buchanan, James (REP) *Incumbent

Simpson, Nancy M.H. (DEM)

District 75:

Dunbar, Tony (DEM)

Nix, Danny (REP)

District 76:

Oliver, Vanessa (REP)

Blue, Jim (DEM)

District 83: