2024 elections: The list of candidates and races across the greater Tampa Bay region
With Election Day nearing, here's a list of the candidates that will be on your ballot.
Though many voters’ eyes are fixed on the presidential race, there are also important local and state contests shaping up around the Tampa Bay area.
In District 13, first-term Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is set to face off against Democrat Whitney Fox.
Luna ran unopposed in the Republican primary this summer and is backed by former President Donald Trump.
Fox defeated fellow Democrats Sabrina Busbar, Liz Dahan, John William Liccione and Mark Weinkrantz in the primary.
Prior to running for the House seat, Fox was the director of communications at the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority. She’s backed by many Democratic legislators in the area, including Kathy Castor and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.
Tony D'Arrigo is also a write-in candidate.
Across the bay in District 14, incumbent Kathy Castor will compete against three candidates.
Challenging the Democrat are Republican Robert “Rocky” Rochford, Libertarian Nathaniel T. Snyder and no-party affiliate Christopher Bradley.
Castor has been in office for 11 years. The district includes northeast Hillsborough County and parts of Pasco and Polk counties
In District 15, incumbent Republican Laurel Lee is running against Democrat Pat Kemp, the Hillsborough County Commissioner for District 6.
Lee, who served as Florida’s Secretary of State, won her primary with over 70% of the vote. She’s backed by Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, and U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.
Kemp ran unopposed in the primaries. She met with President Joe Biden when he visited St. Pete Beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.
Further south, incumbent Republican Vern Buchanan is challenged by Jan Schneider in District 16. Buchanan was elected in 2013 and his son, James Buchanan, is also running for re-election in District 74 for the State House seat.
Schneider ran against Buchanan in the 2022 midterms but lost by 25%. She has not served in public office before.
Check out WUSF’s voter guide for more information on how candidates stand on the issues..
Election Day is Nov. 5. You can still request a mail-in ballot until Oct. 24 and early voting starts on Oct. 21.
You can read more about early voting and polling locations here.
U.S. House of Representatives (In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay and Sarasota area)
District 11:
Webster, Daniel (REP) *Incumbent
Harden Hall, Barbie (DEM)
District 12:
Bilirakis, Gus Michael (REP) *Incumbent
Aboujaoude Jr, Rock (DEM)
District 13:
Luna, Anna Paulina (REP) *Incumbent
Fox, Whitney (DEM)
D'Arrigo, Tony (Write-in)
District 14:
Castor, Kathy (DEM) *Incumbent
Rochford, Robert "Rocky" (REP)
Snyder, Nathaniel T. (Libertarian Party of FL)
Bradley, Christopher (NPA)
District 15:
Lee, Laurel (REP) *Incumbent
Kemp, Patricia "Pat" (DEM)
District 16:
Buchanan, Vern (REP) *Incumbent
Schneider, Jan (DEM)
District 17:
Steube, Greg (REP) *Incumbent
Lopez, Manny (DEM)
Hartman, Ralph E. (Write-in)
District 18:
Franklin, Scott (REP) *Incumbent
Kale, Andrea Doria (DEM)
State Senate (In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay and Sarasota area)
District 11:
Ingoglia, Blaise (REP) *Incumbent
Holleran, Marilyn (DEM)
District 13:
Truenow, Keith (REP)
Dukes, Stephanie L. (DEM)
District 21:
Hooper, Ed (REP) *Incumbent
Carroll, Doris H. (DEM)
District 23:
Burgess, Danny (REP) *Incumbent
Braver, Ben (DEM)
Houman, John (IND)
District 27:
Albritton, Ben (REP) *Incumbent
Carter, Phillip R. (DEM)
State House of Representatives (In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay and Sarasota area)
District 48:
Albert, Jon (REP)
Hill, John (DEM)
District 49:
Herrmann, Ashley Elizabeth (DEM)
Jonsson, Jennifer Kincart (REP)
District 50:
Canady, Jennifer (REP) *Incumbent
Patterson-James, Bonnie (DEM)
District 51:
Tomkow, Josie (REP) *Incumbent
Hernandez, Octavio E. (DEM)
District 52:
Temple, John (REP) *Incumbent
Marwah, Ash (DEM)
District 53:
Holcomb, Jeff (REP) *Incumbent
Laufenberg, Keith G. (DEM)
District 54:
Maggard, Randy (REP) *Incumbent
Cieslak, Karl (DEM)
District 55:
Steele, Kevin M. (REP) *Incumbent
Freiberg, Judy (DEM)
Hacker, CJ (Write-in)
District 56:
Yeager, Brad (REP) *Incumbent
Pura, William "Willie" (DEM)
District 57:
Anderson, Adam C. (REP) *Incumbent
Johnson, Kelly Lynn (DEM)
Larrivee, Robert "Bob" Arthur (NPA)
District 58:
Berfield, Kimberly "Kim" (REP) *Incumbent
Beckman, Bryan (DEM)
District 59:
Jacques, Berny (REP) *Incumbent
Douglas, Dawn (DEM)
District 60:
Cross, Lindsay (DEM) *Incumbent
Montanari, Ed (REP)
District 61:
Chaney, Linda (REP) *Incumbent
Bruemmer, Nathan (DEM)
District 62:
Rayner, Michele K. (DEM) *Incumbent
Amador, Nelson (REP)
District 63:
Hart, Dianne "Ms. Dee" (DEM) *Incumbent
Driver, Tim (REP)
District 64:
Valdes, Susan L. (DEM) *Incumbent
Cruz Lanz, Maura (REP)
District 65:
Pittman, Karen Gonzalez (REP) *Incumbent
Brundage, Ashley (DEM)
District 66:
Koster, Traci (REP) *Incumbent
Clemente. Nick (DEM)
District 67:
Driskell, Fentrice (DEM) *Incumbent
Smith, Ronrico "Rico" (REP)
District 68:
McClure, Lawrence (REP) *Incumbent
Carpus, Lisa (DEM)
Hicks, Tyrell (NPA)
District 69:
Alvarez, Daniel "Danny" (REP) *Incumbent
Kachelries, Bobby (DEM)
District 70:
Owen, Michael (REP)
Wilkins, Luther Keith (DEM)
District 71:
Robinson, Will (REP) *Incumbent
DeVilliers, Adriaan J. (DEM)
District 72:
Conerly, William "Bill" Edwin (REP)
Miller, Lesa (DEM)
District 73:
McFarland, Fiona (REP) *Incumbent
Reich, Derek (DEM)
District 74:
Buchanan, James (REP) *Incumbent
Simpson, Nancy M.H. (DEM)
District 75:
Dunbar, Tony (DEM)
Nix, Danny (REP)
District 76:
Oliver, Vanessa (REP)
Blue, Jim (DEM)
District 83:
Tuck, Kaylee (REP) *Incumbent
Fornear, Danika (DEM)