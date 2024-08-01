WUSF's Voter Guide lets you compare the candidates in the 2024 general election

Want to know more about the political candidates you’re being asked to support?

WUSF has launched a voter guide with information about everyone running in state and federal races in the greater Tampa Bay area this election season.

Our journalists at WUSF and at public media stations across the state teamed up to provide you details like: campaign contributions, candidate websites, and the stance they have on important issues.

We also asked every one of them where they fall on the six constitutional amendments being considered this November.

Right now, you can find the critical basics about all the people running for the primaries, and we’ll be updating entries for you whenever we get new information.

Check it out. If you have any other questions, fill out the form here. We're listening.

Voter Guide: Get to know the candidates

