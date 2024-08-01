© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now
Image says 2024 Elections
Vote 2024
WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

WUSF's Voter Guide lets you compare the candidates in the 2024 general election

WUSF | By Mary Shedden
Published August 1, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
WUSF Public Media

We partnered with public media stations across the state to learn where the candidates stand on the issues.

Want to know more about the political candidates you’re being asked to support?

WUSF has launched a voter guide with information about everyone running in state and federal races in the greater Tampa Bay area this election season.

Our journalists at WUSF and at public media stations across the state teamed up to provide you details like: campaign contributions, candidate websites, and the stance they have on important issues.

We also asked every one of them where they fall on the six constitutional amendments being considered this November.

Right now, you can find the critical basics about all the people running for the primaries, and we’ll be updating entries for you whenever we get new information.

Check it out. If you have any other questions, fill out the form here. We're listening.

Voter Guide: Get to know the candidates
Tags
Politics 2024 Elections
Mary Shedden
I’m the lucky one who guides the WUSF News team as it shares news from across Florida and the 13 amazing counties that we call the greater Tampa Bay region.
See stories by Mary Shedden
Related Stories