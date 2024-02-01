© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What issues do you want the candidates to address in 2024?

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published February 1, 2024 at 2:22 PM EST
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF

WUSF wants to hear from you about what topics you want the candidates for public office to talk about this year.

The upcoming election is shaping up to be one of the most consequential contests in years. So has the amount of misinformation that is swirling around the candidates.

But are what the candidates actually saying align with the issues that you want to hear?

WUSF wants to hear from you. What is really important to you? Are are the candidates for varying offices — from the president and U.S. Senate down to county commissioners and local officials — really talking about what you think needs to be addressed?

So if you could take a few moments to fill out our Citizens Agenda form, it would help WUSF report on the issues that matter most to you.
Tags
Politics 2024 ElectionsAmerica Amplified
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now