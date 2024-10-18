Here's where you can cast your early vote across the Tampa Bay area
Early voting for the 2024 elections begins Oct. 21. Here is a county-by-county list of where you can vote.
In many counties across Florida, residents can cast votes as early as Mon., Oct. 21, as Election Day 2024 draws closer.
As residents across Florida recover from the devastating impact of back-to-back hurricanes, the Office of the Governor issued an Executive Order to address difficulties caused by infrastructure damage, power outages and poll worker availabilities.
This includes flexibility on regulations regarding poll worker training and hiring, early voting deadlines, poll locations and vote-by-mail ballot deadline extensions.
"I am happy to report that our early voting plans have remained intact, even after two hurricanes," Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said in a release. "I am especially encouraging voters who may be displaced or dealing with storm-related issues to take advantage of the convenience of early voting in our county."
Acceptable photo ID for voting includes:
- Florida Driver License
- Florida ID Card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
- U.S. Passport
- Debit or Credit Card
- Military ID
- Student ID
- Retirement Center ID
- Neighborhood Association ID
- Public Assistance ID
- Veteran Health ID (issued by VA)
- Concealed Weapon License (issued pursuant to s. 790.06)
- Government Employee ID
Plan to bring at least two forms of current identification that include your signature and photo in case either one is ineligible.
Please see a county-by-county list of early voting dates and times below, and check the Supervisors of Elections website links for specific questions for your county.
Hillsborough
Dates: Oct. 21-Nov. 3
Time: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Apollo Beach Recreation Center, 664 Golf and Sea Blvd., Apollo Beach
- Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico
- Bruton Memorial Library, 302 W. McLendon St., Plant City
- C. Blythe Andrews Jr. Public Library, 2607 E. Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd., Tampa
- David M. Barksdale Center, 1801 N. Lincoln Ave., Tampa
- Fred B. Karl County Center, 601 E. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa
- Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library, 3910 S. Manhattan Ave.,
- Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa
- Keystone Recreation Center, 17928 Gunn Hwy., Odessa
- Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library, 11211 Countryway Blvd., Tampa
- New Tampa Regional Library, 10001 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa
- North Tampa Branch Library, 8916 North Blvd., Tampa
- Northdale Recreation Center, 15510 Hooting Owls Place, Tampa
- Port Tampa Community Center, 4702 W. McCoy St., Tampa
- Providence West Community Center, 5405 Providence Rd., Riverview
- Riverview Branch Library, 9951 Balm River Rd., Riverview
- Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center, 2514 N. Falkenburg Rd., Tampa
- Robert W. Saunders Sr. Public Library, 1505 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa
- Seffner-Mango Branch Library, 410 N. Kingsway Rd., Seffner
- SouthShore Regional Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin
- SouthShore Regional Service Center, 410 30th St. SE, Ruskin
- Southeast Regional Office, 10020-S US Hwy 301, Riverview
- Temple Terrace Public Library, 202 Bullard Pkwy., Temple Terrace
- Town 'N Country Regional Public Library, 7606 Paula Drive, Tapa
- USF Training Center (PTB-Training Room), 13309 USF Plum Dr., Tampa
- Victor Crist Community Center Complex, 14013 N 22nd St., Tampa
Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections website
Pinellas
Dates: Oct. 21-Nov. 3
Time: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Centre of Palm Harbor, The, 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor, 34683
- Countryside Recreation Center, 2640 Sabal Springs Dr., Clearwater, 33761
- Gulfport Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S., Gulfport, 33707
- J.W. Cate Recreation Center, 5801 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg, 33710
- Supervisor of Elections Office, 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg, 33701 (Entrance on 5th St.)
- Supervisor of Elections Office, Pinellas County Courthouse, 315 Court St., Rm. 117, Clearwater, 33756 (First Floor, North Side)
- Supervisor of Elections Office, Election Service Center, 13001 Starkey Rd., Largo, 33773 (Starkey Lakes Corporate Center)
Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections website
Pasco
Dates: Oct. 21-Nov. 2
Time: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Alice Hall Community Center, 38116 5th Ave., Zephyrhills
- East Pasco Government Center, 14236 6th St., Dade City
- Hudson Library, 8012 Library Rd., Hudson
- J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex, 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd., Holiday
- Land O' Lakes Recreation Complex, 3032 Collier Pkwy., Land O' Lakes
- New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel
- Odessa Community Center, 1627 Chesapeake Dr., Odessa
- Pasco County Utilities Administration Building, 19420 Central Blvd., Land O' Lakes
- Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Rd., Hudson
- Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Rd., Wesley Chapel
- West Pasco Government Center, 8731 Citizens Dr., New Port Richey
- Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus, 3021 Sports Coast Way, Wesley Chapel
Pasco County Supervisor of Elections website
Hernando
Dates: Oct. 21-Nov. 2
Time: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- South Brooksville Community Center, 601 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Brooksville
- Soe Westside Forest Oaks, 7443 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill
- East Hernando Branch Library, 6457 Spring Hill Dr., Spring Hill
- Spring Life Church, 9344 Spring Hill Dr., Spring Hill
- Hernando County Utilities Department, 15365 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville
Hernando County Supervisor of Elections website
Sarasota
Dates: Oct. 21-Nov. 3
Time: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Sarasota Elections Office, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
- Venice Elections Office, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Rm 114, Venice
- North Port Elections Office, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
- North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota
- Fruitville Library, 100 Apex Rd., Sarasota
- Colonial Oaks Park, 5300 Colonial Oaks Blvd., Sarasota
- Gulf Gate Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave., Sarasota
- Osprey Library, 337 N Tamiami Trail, Osprey
- Venice Library, 300 Nokomis Ave S, Venice
- Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port
Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections website
Manatee
Dates: Oct. 21-Nov. 2
Time: 8.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
- Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Ave., E., Bradenton
- GT Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave., Dr., W, Bradenton
- Lakewood Branch Library, 16410 Rangeland Pkwy., Lakewood Ranch
- Palmetto Library, 923 6th St. W, Palmetto
- Parrish Fire District Station #2, 3804 N. Rye Rd., Parrish
- Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 US Hwy. 301, Ellenton
- Supervisor of Elections Office, 600 301 Blvd. W, Bradenton
Manatee County Supervisor of Elections website
Polk
Dates: Oct. 21-Nov. 3
Time: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Polk Street Community Center: 1255 Polk St., Bartow
- Polk Sheriffs NE District Office, Community Room, 1100 Dunson Rd., Davenport
- Haines City Library, 111 N 6th St., Haines City
- NE Polk Government Center, 200 Government Center Blvd., Lake Alfred
- Lake Wales Family Recreation Center, 1001 Burns Ave., Lake Wales
- Polk County Government Center, 930 E Parker St., Lakeland
- Simpson Park Community Center, 1725 Martin L King Jr Ave., Lakeland
- Mulberry Civic Center, 901 NE 5th St., Mulberry
- Poinciana Community Fitness Center, 397 Marigold Ave., Poinciana
- Nora Mayo Hall, 500 3rd Street NW, Winter Haven
Polk County Supervisor of Elections website
Citrus
Dates: Oct. 21-Nov. 2
Time: 8.30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Central Ridge Community Center, 77 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills
- Supervisor of Elections Office, West Citrus Government Center, 1500 N Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River
- Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa
- Inverness City Hall. 212 W Main St,. Inverness
- Central Ridge Library, 425 W Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills
Citrus County Supervisor of Elections website