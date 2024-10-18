Here's where you can cast your early vote across the Tampa Bay area

In many counties across Florida, residents can cast votes as early as Mon., Oct. 21, as Election Day 2024 draws closer.

As residents across Florida recover from the devastating impact of back-to-back hurricanes, the Office of the Governor issued an Executive Order to address difficulties caused by infrastructure damage, power outages and poll worker availabilities.

This includes flexibility on regulations regarding poll worker training and hiring, early voting deadlines, poll locations and vote-by-mail ballot deadline extensions.

"I am happy to report that our early voting plans have remained intact, even after two hurricanes," Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said in a release. "I am especially encouraging voters who may be displaced or dealing with storm-related issues to take advantage of the convenience of early voting in our county."

Acceptable photo ID for voting includes:



Florida Driver License

Florida ID Card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

U.S. Passport

Debit or Credit Card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement Center ID

Neighborhood Association ID

Public Assistance ID

Veteran Health ID (issued by VA)

Concealed Weapon License (issued pursuant to s. 790.06)

Government Employee ID

Plan to bring at least two forms of current identification that include your signature and photo in case either one is ineligible.

Please see a county-by-county list of early voting dates and times below, and check the Supervisors of Elections website links for specific questions for your county.

Hillsborough

Dates: Oct. 21-Nov. 3

Time: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.



Apollo Beach Recreation Center, 664 Golf and Sea Blvd., Apollo Beach

Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico

Bruton Memorial Library, 302 W. McLendon St., Plant City

C. Blythe Andrews Jr. Public Library, 2607 E. Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd., Tampa

David M. Barksdale Center, 1801 N. Lincoln Ave., Tampa

Fred B. Karl County Center, 601 E. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library, 3910 S. Manhattan Ave.,

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa

Keystone Recreation Center, 17928 Gunn Hwy., Odessa

Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library, 11211 Countryway Blvd., Tampa

New Tampa Regional Library, 10001 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa

North Tampa Branch Library, 8916 North Blvd., Tampa

Northdale Recreation Center, 15510 Hooting Owls Place, Tampa

Port Tampa Community Center, 4702 W. McCoy St., Tampa

Providence West Community Center, 5405 Providence Rd., Riverview

Riverview Branch Library, 9951 Balm River Rd., Riverview

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center, 2514 N. Falkenburg Rd., Tampa

Robert W. Saunders Sr. Public Library, 1505 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa

Seffner-Mango Branch Library, 410 N. Kingsway Rd., Seffner

SouthShore Regional Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin

SouthShore Regional Service Center, 410 30th St. SE, Ruskin

Southeast Regional Office, 10020-S US Hwy 301, Riverview

Temple Terrace Public Library, 202 Bullard Pkwy., Temple Terrace

Town 'N Country Regional Public Library, 7606 Paula Drive, Tapa

USF Training Center (PTB-Training Room), 13309 USF Plum Dr., Tampa

Victor Crist Community Center Complex, 14013 N 22nd St., Tampa

Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections website



Pinellas

Dates: Oct. 21-Nov. 3

Time: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.



Centre of Palm Harbor, The, 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor, 34683

Countryside Recreation Center, 2640 Sabal Springs Dr., Clearwater, 33761

Gulfport Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S., Gulfport, 33707

J.W. Cate Recreation Center, 5801 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg, 33710

Supervisor of Elections Office, 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg, 33701 (Entrance on 5th St.)

Supervisor of Elections Office, Pinellas County Courthouse, 315 Court St., Rm. 117, Clearwater, 33756 (First Floor, North Side)

Supervisor of Elections Office, Election Service Center, 13001 Starkey Rd., Largo, 33773 (Starkey Lakes Corporate Center)

Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections website



Pasco

Dates: Oct. 21-Nov. 2

Time: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.



Alice Hall Community Center, 38116 5th Ave., Zephyrhills

East Pasco Government Center, 14236 6th St., Dade City

Hudson Library, 8012 Library Rd., Hudson

J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex, 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd., Holiday

Land O' Lakes Recreation Complex, 3032 Collier Pkwy., Land O' Lakes

New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel

Odessa Community Center, 1627 Chesapeake Dr., Odessa

Pasco County Utilities Administration Building, 19420 Central Blvd., Land O' Lakes

Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Rd., Hudson

Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Rd., Wesley Chapel

West Pasco Government Center, 8731 Citizens Dr., New Port Richey

Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus, 3021 Sports Coast Way, Wesley Chapel

Pasco County Supervisor of Elections website



Hernando

Dates: Oct. 21-Nov. 2

Time: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.



South Brooksville Community Center, 601 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Brooksville

Soe Westside Forest Oaks, 7443 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill

East Hernando Branch Library, 6457 Spring Hill Dr., Spring Hill

Spring Life Church, 9344 Spring Hill Dr., Spring Hill

Hernando County Utilities Department, 15365 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville

Hernando County Supervisor of Elections website

Sarasota

Dates: Oct. 21-Nov. 3

Time: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.



Sarasota Elections Office, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota

Venice Elections Office, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Rm 114, Venice

North Port Elections Office, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota

Fruitville Library, 100 Apex Rd., Sarasota

Colonial Oaks Park, 5300 Colonial Oaks Blvd., Sarasota

Gulf Gate Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave., Sarasota

Osprey Library, 337 N Tamiami Trail, Osprey

Venice Library, 300 Nokomis Ave S, Venice

Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections website

Manatee

Dates: Oct. 21-Nov. 2

Time: 8.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.



Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Ave., E., Bradenton

GT Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave., Dr., W, Bradenton

Lakewood Branch Library, 16410 Rangeland Pkwy., Lakewood Ranch

Palmetto Library, 923 6th St. W, Palmetto

Parrish Fire District Station #2, 3804 N. Rye Rd., Parrish

Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 US Hwy. 301, Ellenton

Supervisor of Elections Office, 600 301 Blvd. W, Bradenton

Manatee County Supervisor of Elections website



Polk

Dates: Oct. 21-Nov. 3

Time: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.



Polk Street Community Center: 1255 Polk St., Bartow

Polk Sheriffs NE District Office, Community Room, 1100 Dunson Rd., Davenport

Haines City Library, 111 N 6th St., Haines City

NE Polk Government Center, 200 Government Center Blvd., Lake Alfred

Lake Wales Family Recreation Center, 1001 Burns Ave., Lake Wales

Polk County Government Center, 930 E Parker St., Lakeland

Simpson Park Community Center, 1725 Martin L King Jr Ave., Lakeland

Mulberry Civic Center, 901 NE 5th St., Mulberry

Poinciana Community Fitness Center, 397 Marigold Ave., Poinciana

Nora Mayo Hall, 500 3rd Street NW, Winter Haven

Polk County Supervisor of Elections website



Citrus

Dates: Oct. 21-Nov. 2

Time: 8.30 a.m.-6 p.m.



Central Ridge Community Center, 77 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills

Supervisor of Elections Office, West Citrus Government Center, 1500 N Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River

Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa

Inverness City Hall. 212 W Main St,. Inverness

Central Ridge Library, 425 W Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills

Citrus County Supervisor of Elections website