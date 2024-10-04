Tampa Bay area counties prepare for voting despite Hurricane Helene

Election Day is right around the corner, but, with the long-term effects from Hurricane Helene, several Tampa Bay area counties are looking at extra ways to help voters.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced an executive order Thursday that would give election supervisors in counties impacted by the storm more flexibility. His order comes after a request from several counties for more leeway when making changes to polling stations.

Monday, Oct. 7 is the last day to register to vote. Nearly 14 million Floridians are already registered to vote in the upcoming general election.

Election Day is Nov. 5 and early voting opens up statewide on Oct. 21.

The final day to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 24 and it must be received by your supervisor of elections office by Election Day.

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner echoed a message from many of the affected counties.

“We are committed to helping them make their voices heard during this election and not letting this hurricane cause any problems with that,” he said.

Sarasota County

Early voting: Oct. 21 - Nov. 3 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Turner said much of the coast of his county experienced flooding during Hurricane Helene, so his office is beginning to assess what polling stations will be impacted.

“But, it’s not a one-size fits all kind of thing with this situation,” Turner said.

After Hurricane Ian, Sarasota County took a similar approach, working with individual voters based on their specific circumstances.

“We’re doing everything that we can to apply every resource that we have in the Supervisor of Elections office toward this election, but we need voters to help us also,” he said.

That includes reaching out as soon as possible to let them know if they need to send your mail-in ballot to a new address.

While he expects a small number of polling stations will need to be moved, he said voters will be notified.

He said he will take advantage of the flexibility granted by DeSantis, but can’t take a “blanket approach.”

“Just please don’t wait until the last minute on Election Day to go to the polls and vote,” Turner said. “Make a plan and execute your plan for voting.”

Hillsborough County

Early voting: Oct. 21-Nov. 3 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County’s supervisor of elections, said he’s expecting a “robust turnout,” despite the residual impacts of Hurricane Helene.

Only two Election Day polling stations will be closed due to hurricane damage, but both have been relocated to nearby sites. All 27 early-voting stations will open Oct. 21, but if voters want to cast their ballot before then, they can get an “over the counter” ballot at one of Hillsborough’s five offices.

Updates on polling stations will be made available on the supervisor’s website and sent to voters on a postcard, Latimer said.

Those who have had to temporarily relocate due to the storm do not need to change their address.

He said DeSantis’ executive order gives “breathing room and leeway” to voters who are dealing with the effects of the storm, but the most important thing they can do is make a plan.

“There’s a lot going on in people’s lives right now,” Latimer said. “That’s why we want to make it as convenient as can be for these people that have been really impacted to make sure they get to cast a vote.”

If people have questions, Latimer advises them to call his office or visit the website for updated information.

“It’s just going to continue to be a running effort of things that they can do [and] things that we can do to make sure people get to cast their ballot,” he said.

Manatee County

Early voting: Oct. 21 - Nov. 2 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

In Manatee County, Supervisor of Elections James Satcher assured voters the election is “on track.”

In a press release, he said he is “actively taking steps” to ensure voters can cast their ballots “smoothly and securely.”

“Our priority is to ensure that every lawful voter has the opportunity to participate, even in challenging circumstances,” he said.

Satcher’s office is working closely with the U.S. Postal Service to ensure mail-in ballots are delivered in a timely manner.

If voters were temporarily relocated after the storm, Satcher said to contact his office as soon as possible.

DeSantis’ executive order will help those affected by Hurricane Helene by offering more flexibility to the Supervisor of Elections, according to Vinola Rodrigues, the office’s public information officer.

She said the office is able to encourage mail-in and early voting and have more flexibility when informing voters of changes in polling stations.

Pasco County

Early voting: Oct. 21 - Nov. 2 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

In Pasco County, Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley said none of the polling stations were impacted by the storm.

The initial delivery of mail-in ballots to voters was delayed a day. Corley said his county saw fewer vote by mail requests than in the past, but expects long lines at the polling stations.

To help speed up the process, Corley advised voters to bring their filled out sample ballots with them.

“Make sure you do your research ahead of time,” he said.

He also encouraged voters who were impacted by the hurricane to reach out to his office.

Corely promised that his office is there for all voters dealing with the impacts of the hurricane.

Pasco County is notifying people of any changes through a “myriad” of ways, including post cards, social media and text messages.

Pinellas County

Early voting: Oct. 21 - Nov. 3 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

All three of Pinellas County’s offices are currently open and operating during normal business hours. The Supervisor of Elections website said they are assessing early voting sites and will provide updates on their availability or relocations as soon as possible. Poll workers are also being updated.

Voters temporarily relocated by Hurricane Helene do not need to update their residential address, but should contact the supervisor’s office if they plan to receive their mail-in ballot at a new address.

Those voting by mail should expect it to take at least a week for their ballots to be returned to the Supervisor of Elections office.

