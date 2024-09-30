The deadline to register to vote in Florida is just a week away

A crucial deadline is a week away if you plan on voting in the election on November 5, and you haven’t registered to vote. Eligible Florida voters must be registered to vote with their county’s supervisor of elections by October 7.

Along with the presidential race, Florida voters will choose federal and state lawmakers and weigh in on state ballot amendments like Amendment 3, which would legalize marijuana usage and possession for users that are 21 years of age or older.

Also on the ballot is Amendment 4. The amendment would provide a constitutional right to abortion before fetal viability; estimated to be around 24 weeks, or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider.

Early voting begins on October 26 and ends on November 2.

Florida allows each county the opportunity to have 15 days of early voting. To check if your county has extended early voting, check with your local supervisor of elections.

The deadline to request a ballot to be mailed is October 24. Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on election day.

For more details, deadlines and candidate information, visit our voter guide here .

