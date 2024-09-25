'Our Changing State' Vote 24: Gen Z is at the forefront of their democratic future

Gen Z comprises 44% of the electorate and has the potential to make a monumental impact. To be eligible to vote in the Nov. 5 election, they must register before Oct. 7.

However, there is a general sense of pessimism for the future, which is justifiable.

“They've lived through their experience of gun violence, Jan. 6 (U.S. Capitol attack), the pandemic, and now, of course, the Israeli and Palestinian conflict,” said Newsom.

"At times, they don't want to participate, because the conflict is almost overwhelming to them, and they're balancing all of those realities with their own life, their families, their children, working, going to school.”

The ability to take charge of this reality is superseding this malaise, as revealed in Newsom’s focus group on a diverse pool of students from 17 to 70 years old of all ethnicities at the SPC.

“They understood that how they vote in this election will determine whether or not they have a World War 3, whether they have access to bodily autonomy, and whether or not democracy will exist the way that we've known it,” said Newsom.



Inflation, foreign policy and abortion

Inflation, foreign policy and abortion control are top of mind for these students.

“Do they have money to buy a house? Can they rent? Do they have money to buy milk and eggs and all of the food that they need for their families?” are top questions Newsom has heard on the topic of affordability.

Foreign policy is also brought up aplenty with “the Israeli and Palestinian conflict, and whether or not both sides can be honored and be afforded dignity,” said Newsom.

“Right after that, students, both men and women, begin to talk about abortion and what the state controlling the right to make choices over their body and their own health care means to them.”

Overall, one belief reigns.

“Both men and women are really big advocates of making sure that their vote is counted and that the state enshrines the right to choose,” said Newsom.

Contrary to 2020, where most voters opted for mail-in ballots during the pandemic, the energy this time around is palpable.

“Students are very much inspired, enthusiastic and really leaning into the process, where in the past, it seemed like they wanted to wash their hands off of it,” said Newsom.



Watch your information diet

To vote in the Nov. 5 election, students must register before Oct. 7. Next steps?

“Become an informed voter,” said Newsom. "Many of them understand the misinformation diet that's offered to them. They know that they need to watch for bias, that social media isn't the only place for them to get their news.”

Indeed, widespread misinformation and ill-intentioned manipulation of AI-generated contents mean students have to be highly critical and become responsible, “robust curators of their own information.”

“Look at places like NPR, all of our major cable channels, and even local news to have a diverse diet of information,” said Newsom.

"Savvy voters come from consuming information from nonpartisan places … and really trying to sit and think about the impact of that policy. What will that do to democracy? What will that look like for you, your families, your future?”



Embrace the civic life

“A lot of the dark cloud that we see over young voters is that they're trying to make their lives in this environment that's highly charged with obstacles,” said Newsom. "As those obstacles get freed up, these new young voters are going to flex and really make a difference in the outcomes in November.”

