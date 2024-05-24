Tampa International Airport expects to see a summer travel surge

After the spring break rush, Tampa International Airport officials are warning travelers to be ready for an even busier summer.

Between now and Aug. 19, they expect around 3.4 million people to fly in and out, a four percent increase compared to 2023. Starting on Memorial Day weekend, TPA will see around 71,000 passengers and about 238 flights a day.

“Our spring break period is what we call our Super Bowl,” Vice President of Operations Ben Robins said at a Thursday morning news conference. “Summer is more like a marathon, where we are gonna see elevated levels.”

The two busiest weekends are forecasted to be the one right before the Memorial Day holiday and the one right after, while the busiest single summer travel days will be June 2, July 6, July 20 and Aug. 3.

Robins encourages travelers to be in the airport at least two hours prior to their flight. If they still need to drop off a rental car, for instance, Robins said to add another hour in.

Mark Schreiner / WUSF TPA officials said the busiest days of Memorial Day weekend will be Friday and Monday, with around 78,000 passengers each day.

Old transfer shuttles were replaced and extra security points at airside A and E were established due to the expected increase in foot and air traffic.

Robins said passengers should monitor the weather for summer thunderstorms, checking flights regularly, and register for parking in advance through TPA’s website.

Parking can be reserved at short term, long term, economy and public airport parking garages.

The on-going construction at the short term parking garage is expected to be wrapped up by September, according to TPA communication officials.

And Charlie Vasquez, chief of police for TPA, said travelers should be mindful of the speed limits on airport roadways and limit their alcohol intake while waiting for flights, even if it is delayed.

He also warns people to make sure they don't accidentally — or purposefully — bring weapons and other banned materials with them to the airport.

"So many people get arrested at the airport because they forgot to check their bags," Vasquez said. “They get to (Transportation Security Administration) checkpoint and TSA finds them, and your vacation is over before it even started.”

Airport communication officials say confiscated firearms are taken into evidence by the airport police. Vasquez said 40 firearms have been seized so far this year, compared to 51 in the same period last year.

In order to take a licensed firearm on an airplane, it needs to be in a TSA-approved case and a copy of the license should be presented at check-in.

TSA spokesperson Mark Howell said all self-defense items such as pocket knives, mace and baseball bats should not be put in baggage. All electronic vapes and marijuana products are also prohibited by TSA.

For more information on prohibited items, screenings and security checks, visit the airport’s website.