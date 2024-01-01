Julia Saad

If you bumped into 13-year-old me and told me I would be a news reporter, not a dystopian science fiction writer, my younger self would have laughed.

As a University of South Florida student journalist, I served as the news editor for The Oracle, writing about campus events, protests and initiatives for two years.

Now, I have the opportunity to zoom out and chase stories in other zip codes.

Finding special characters and leaders who show up for their community will be my focus as the WUSF-USF Zimmerman digital news intern.

And after I clock out, I settle in with a crocheting project and turn on NPR’s Tiny Desk videos.

You can follow me on Instagram at @ju.saad