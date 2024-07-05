Preparing for hurricane evacuations with your pets in mind

Whether your plan is to leave the area entirely or go to the nearest evacuation shelter, Tampa Bay area animal services officials are encouraging pet owners to be ready for the storm.

Jennifer Renner, Pinellas County Director of Animal Services, said residents should have a two-week supply of food and medication for their pets.

An appropriate-sized crate, even when just evacuating and transporting animals, is a must, Renner adds.

“Something that is large enough for their dog [or cats] to stand up, turn around, have their food and water bowls and maybe a comfort item as well," she said.

For Pinellas County residents and pets who can’t travel long distances, pet-friendly special needs shelters are located at Gibbs High School, Largo High School and Palm Harbor University High.

“If somebody is not able to evacuate safely, they don't have transportation, if they don't have friends and family that they can go stay with,” Renner said, “we do have those shelters available.”

Renner said staff will be present to assist with the handling of pets in special needs shelters during storms.

The two Animal Services buildings in Largo are also pet shelters and are able to withstand a category 4 hurricane.

In Hillsborough County, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay’s building in Tampa is also able to sustain a category 4 hurricane.

Regan Blessinger, marketing and content manager for the shelter, said the building can house pets, their owners, foster humans and shelter staff.

Officials recommend making sure all your pet's records and vaccination cards are packed and that they have an updated ID tag. For more checklist items on disaster planning for your pets, visit the Hillsborough County website.

For the Pinellas shelter locations, visit their disaster assistance page.

Here are links to information about pet-friendly storm shelters elsewhere in the greater Tampa Bay region:

