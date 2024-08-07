Officials give advice on cleaning up after Hurricane Debby

Hurricane Debby’s flooding brought trees, brush and other debris to many homes and yards, leaving people with clean-up duty.

Across the greater Tampa Bay region, officials are reminding residents to avoid downed power lines and other electrical hazards while they’re working.

After a storm, flood water can contain sewage and other contaminants, so it’s recommended you wear gloves and a mask while handling trash. Protective gear also helps avoid mosquito bites.

Mike Jefferis is Community Enrichment Director at St. Petersburg. Although Hurricane Debby did not leave as much debris as other storms, he said it is a good maintenance reminder.

“We would ask all residents to really take a look at their property and make sure they are hurricane-ready,” he said. “Make sure they have an arborist inspect the trees in the property, make sure they are maintaining their trees."

Jefferis said trees that are well-trimmed and maintained usually will last longer and through more storms. If you pull out the chainsaw to help out in the yard work, wear appropriate safety gear.

And due to the heat and humidity, Jefferis said, plan ahead – and don’t forget to drink water.

"Our residents, our visitors, our employees all need to focus on hydration,” he said. “They need to make sure that they're cleaning their property at the right time, and what I mean by that is, it is definitely cooler in the morning or the afternoon, evening. We all know our limits."

Jefferis added that if a resident feels like they need assistance with a heavier piece of debris, Pinellas County has assistance available to residents.

Several counties, like Manatee and Hillsborough, also offer arborist services for hurricane preparations, but that’s not guaranteed due to the high demand of the season.