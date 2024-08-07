© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Officials give advice on cleaning up after Hurricane Debby

WUSF | By Julia Saad
Published August 7, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Man wearing safety gear and a brightly colored jacket with the words "debris ops" on the back cuts a tree limb with an extended saw. He's surrounded by tree branches and a large black vehicle.
City of St. Petersburg
/
X
Officials suggest wearing protective gear when cleaning up debris left by Hurricane Debby, like this St. Petersburg city employee is wearing as he works on Aug. 5, 2024

Across the greater Tampa Bay region, officials are reminding everyone to be safe and ready for the next storm by trimming your trees.

Hurricane Debby’s flooding brought trees, brush and other debris to many homes and yards, leaving people with clean-up duty.

Across the greater Tampa Bay region, officials are reminding residents to avoid downed power lines and other electrical hazards while they’re working.

After a storm, flood water can contain sewage and other contaminants, so it’s recommended you wear gloves and a mask while handling trash. Protective gear also helps avoid mosquito bites.

Mike Jefferis is Community Enrichment Director at St. Petersburg. Although Hurricane Debby did not leave as much debris as other storms, he said it is a good maintenance reminder.

“We would ask all residents to really take a look at their property and make sure they are hurricane-ready,” he said. “Make sure they have an arborist inspect the trees in the property, make sure they are maintaining their trees."

Jefferis said trees that are well-trimmed and maintained usually will last longer and through more storms. If you pull out the chainsaw to help out in the yard work, wear appropriate safety gear.

And due to the heat and humidity, Jefferis said, plan ahead – and don’t forget to drink water.

"Our residents, our visitors, our employees all need to focus on hydration,” he said. “They need to make sure that they're cleaning their property at the right time, and what I mean by that is, it is definitely cooler in the morning or the afternoon, evening. We all know our limits."

Jefferis added that if a resident feels like they need assistance with a heavier piece of debris, Pinellas County has assistance available to residents.

Several counties, like Manatee and Hillsborough, also offer arborist services for hurricane preparations, but that’s not guaranteed due to the high demand of the season.

Graphic of a house with a number of instructions surrounding it.
Hernando County
/
Courtesy
There are a number of suggestions for removing debris following a storm like Hurricane Debby.

Tags
Weather Hurricane DebbyHurricane RecoveryHurricane Preparationhurricane debris
Julia Saad
Julia Saad is a WUSF-USF Zimmerman Rush Family Digital News intern for summer 2024.
See stories by Julia Saad
