Tropical Storm Debby: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants Floridians to not become complacent

With Tropical Storm Debby on its way out, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants Floridians to not become complacent.

The governor said on Monday during an Emergency Operations Center Briefing on Hurricane Debby, that since the storm made landfall, at least four people have died from driving in unsafe road conditions or trees toppling over on homes.

Gov. DeSantis advised Floridians to be cautious .

"We want people to be able to get around but we don't want to see these accidents or anyone be put in danger,” said DeSantis.

On Tuesday, the governor will give his third storm update. He then plans to set up points of distribution, or PODs, in affected areas to ensure residents have access to food, water, and shower trailers.

DeSantis will be out visiting the pods Jefferson, Taylor, and Dixie counties, as the storm moves eastward.

