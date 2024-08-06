© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tropical Storm Debby: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants Floridians to not become complacent

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published August 6, 2024 at 12:08 PM EDT
With Tropical Storm Debby on its way out, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at the Emergency Operations Center briefing on Hurricane Debby. DeSantis wants Floridians to not become complacent. Aug., 5, 2024 (The Florida Channel)
DeSantis provided updates on Debby in his third press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center.

With Tropical Storm Debby on its way out, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants Floridians to not become complacent.

The governor said on Monday during an Emergency Operations Center Briefing on Hurricane Debby, that since the storm made landfall, at least four people have died from driving in unsafe road conditions or trees toppling over on homes.

Gov. DeSantis advised Floridians to be cautious .

"We want people to be able to get around but we don't want to see these accidents or anyone be put in danger,” said DeSantis.

On Tuesday, the governor will give his third storm update. He then plans to set up points of distribution, or PODs, in affected areas to ensure residents have access to food, water, and shower trailers.

DeSantis will be out visiting the pods Jefferson, Taylor, and Dixie counties, as the storm moves eastward.

