Debby's aftermath leaves severe flooding in Sarasota and storm surge along the coast

Even though it was a tropical storm when it passed the Tampa Bay area in the Gulf of Mexico, Debby had a devastating effect on Sarasota and other parts of the region.

Many parts of Sarasota were flooded, and more than 2,300 people remained without power early Tuesday morning.

The storm also shut down roads, and knocked out power and cable service for thousands of residents across the region.

LISTEN: WUSF reporter Kerry Sheridan on "All Things Considered"

Sarasota issued a state of emergency on Monday, and the county opened an evacuation center Monday afternoon for residents who were affected by Debby at Sarasota Technical College, 4748 S. Beneva Road. Those requiring transportation can call 311 to arrange pickup.

Crews with the Sarasota County Fire Department are being assisted by the Florida National Guard and Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force Six to respond to the most heavily affected areas, including Phillippi Creek, according to a news release.

Some #SRQCountyParks were impacted by the storm. Staff continue to assess conditions at each site & are working to get them back open to the public at the earliest opportunity.



Some #SRQCountyParks were impacted by the storm. Staff continue to assess conditions at each site & are working to get them back open to the public at the earliest opportunity.

Fire Chief David Rathbun said there is heavy flooding in the Phillippi Creek area. There are also concerns over high tide, and water isn't able to run off as tributaries are full.

"Essentially, we have had twice the amount of rain that was predicted for us to have," Rathbun said. "We have numerous streets that are flooded."

High water in Sarasota has left many residents unable to leave their homes after a daily record 12 inches of rain was recorded at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport since Sunday morning.

Other areas saw significant rainfall totals, including Lakewood Ranch, which had more than 16 inches.

Hours after Debby passed, streets in neighborhoods far from the coast began filling up with rain water, stranding residents in their homes.

Brie Ondercin lives about eight miles away from the coast. She says streets in her Sarasota neighborhood are totally flooded, as are some neighbors' homes.

“We've lived in Sarasota since ‘96 and this is the worst we've ever seen. According to our neighbors who went kayaking down our street, they used their paddles to touch bottom, and they say it's about four feet deep,” said Ondercin.

"Ian and Irma don't compare to this," Ondercin added, referring to previous hurricanes that came through Florida. "The flooding here is worse and worse."

Sarasota police said about 500 people were rescued from flooded homes and taken to higher ground Monday.

Manatee County officials say they had rescued 44 people from homes inundated with high water by Monday afternoon, and that number was certain to rise.

Storm surge across the region

Storm surge continues to cause flooding on streets along the Gulf beaches and in places such as Shore Acres in St. Petersburg.

The National Weather Service office in Ruskin says surge of about 2.5 feet was reported along Clearwater Beach and St. Petersburg on Monday. Further north, 4 feet of surge was reported at the mouth of Crystal River in Citrus County.

Continued onshore winds from Debby, which has stalled over south Georgia, could mean flooding will persist along the Pinellas County beaches. County spokesperson Barbra Hernandez said drivers need to be aware of local conditions, even if it has stopped raining.

"If they have to go out on the road during flooding incidents to just be safe," Hernandez said. "A few inches of rain can carry a vehicle away. So we always like to say, 'turn around, don't drown.' So safety is still important. We can't let our guard down just, yet."

Hernandez said people shouldn't wade in flooded areas, which could have live power lines, sewage and dangerous objects hidden from sight.

"Currently the beach areas, the low-lying coastal communities, we have seen some level of street flooding," Hernandez said. "There have been a few roads and road sections that had to be closed. We are seeing the waters recede again. Some communities are still experiencing flooding and so we are monitoring them."

Some of the flooding has been caused by storm sewers that back up from heavy rain, sending water upward into roadways.

WUSF reporters Kerry Sheridan and Steve Newborn contributed to this report.