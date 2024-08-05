Sarasota and North Port declare a local state of emergency

The City of Sarasota on Monday declared a local state of emergency, which is a procedural step to allow emergency funding for any necessary repairs.

Officials in North Port and in Fort Myers Beach met Monday morning to also declare local states of emergency.

Sarasota City Manager Marlon Brown approved the declaration in consultation and coordination with Sarasota County officials, Emergency Manager Todd Kerkering and Mayor Liz Alpert.

Additionally, in regards to city operations:

City of Sarasota administrative offices and recreational facilities are closed today.

Garbage/recycling/yard waste pickup will be delayed one day this week.

Today’s City Commission meeting has been canceled and rescheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at City Hall.



For the latest updates visit www.Sarasotafl.gov/Alerts Also, follow the City of Sarasota social media channels and monitor local news and weather reports.

Officials in the Town of Fort Myers Beach held an Emergency Town Council Meeting at 9 a.m. today, to declare a Local State of Emergency.

North Port officials did likewise at their commission meeting.

In North Port, city offices closed Monday included Warm Mineral Springs Park, North Port Aquatic Center, George Mullen Activity Center and the Morgan Family Community Center, as well as athletic fields.

Garbage, recycling, yard waste and bulk pickups will continue as scheduled for City of North Port customers.

Tonight's North Port United Tour meeting at American Legion Post 254 has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Visit NorthPortFL.gov/Alerts for the latest updates and information.

In Charlotte County, residential curbside collection of garbage, recyclables, and yard trimmings on Palm Island is temporarily unavailable until further notice due to the closure of the ferry boat. Waste Management is unable to access the island at this time.

In Punta Gorda, all major roads have re-opened.

Roads currently closed due to flooding are Wood Street between Marion Avenue and Olympia Avenue and Berry, Dolly, Chasteen, and McGregor Streets between Retta Esplanade and Marion Avenue.

Ponce De Leon Park has reopened.

For Hurricane Debby information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 941-833-4000.

Follow Charlotte County Emergency Management important emergency information at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, and www.twitter.com/ccoem.

On Sanibel, all City Beach Parking areas remain closed due to high water levels and residual flooding in parking lots. Information on re-openings will be announced as they become available.

Major roadways in the City are clear and traffic is moving as expected. The following roads still are experiencing some flooding and standing water. Drivers are reminded to use caution and avoid driving through flooded streets

Bailey Road

West Gulf Drive - West of Rabbit Road

Algiers Lane



Debris generated from storm damage appears to be minimal. Residents should not place any storm debris on the City right-of-way for collection and instead should place debris at the curbside for standard garbage and horticulture collection.

All City of Sanibel offices are currently open and operating on a regular schedule

