© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now
Get the latest updates on Tropical Storm Debby
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Rains from Debby bring flooded roads, river concerns across Tampa area

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published August 4, 2024 at 3:25 PM EDT
Updated August 4, 2024 at 4:23 PM EDT
A flooded road
Julio Ochoa
/
WUSF
Rains from Tropical Storm Debby flooded roads, including this one in Tarpon Springs

Several streets were reported flooding, and Hillsborough County officials warn rivers could overflow.

Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Debby flooded roads and prompted a warning that rivers in Hillsborough County could crest.

Parts of the greater Tampa Bay region are under a storm surge warning and tropical storm warning as heavy rains could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Forecasters estimate the region could see 3-5 feet of storm surge, along with 4-8 inches of rain.

The city of Tampa closed Bayshore Boulevard from Platt Street to Bay to Bay Boulevard, along with numerous side streets, due to flooding.

St. Petersburg police also report several streets are flooding.

Coastal areas along Pinellas County are reporting street flooding along with high surf.

Several streets in Sarasota are also flooded.

The National Weather Service also issued a flood watch and flood warnings for five areas in Hillsborough County near rivers due to the anticipated heavy rainfall.

The following areas are under a flood watch:

  • Hillsborough River near Morris Bridge Road 
  • Hillsborough River near Zephyrhills
  • Alafia River near Lithia Pinecrest Road 

A flood warning has been issued for:

  • Alafia River near U.S. 301 
  • Little Manatee River near Wimauma

A flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding, and a flood warning is issued "when a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening," according to the National Weather Service.
Tags
Weather 2024 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonTropical Storm DebbyFlorida Weather
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Stories