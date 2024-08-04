Rains from Debby bring flooded roads, river concerns across Tampa area

Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Debby flooded roads and prompted a warning that rivers in Hillsborough County could crest.

Parts of the greater Tampa Bay region are under a storm surge warning and tropical storm warning as heavy rains could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Forecasters estimate the region could see 3-5 feet of storm surge, along with 4-8 inches of rain.

The city of Tampa closed Bayshore Boulevard from Platt Street to Bay to Bay Boulevard, along with numerous side streets, due to flooding.

St. Petersburg police also report several streets are flooding.

Coastal areas along Pinellas County are reporting street flooding along with high surf.

Some minor flooding in the Sunset Beach neighborhood of Treasure Island. High surf as well. Please do not drive through flooded roadways if you don’t have to. pic.twitter.com/tPxs4936nY — Treasure Island, FL (@TresIslandFL) August 4, 2024

Several streets in Sarasota are also flooded.

2 p.m. Aug. 4: The docks at Indian Mound Park are underwater.



For all #SRQCounty current parks status report, visit https://t.co/30ZcL9yv9S pic.twitter.com/c416W3iuzB — Sarasota County Government (@SRQCountyGov) August 4, 2024

From @CityofSarasota: ⚠️AVOID Ben Franklin Drive on Lido Key due to street flooding from #TSDebby. Public Works crews staged equipment in advance of the storm & traffic is being redirected. Reminder: Never drive through water-covered roads. Turn around, don't drown. https://t.co/um37dOS7wb — Sarasota County Government (@SRQCountyGov) August 4, 2024

The National Weather Service also issued a flood watch and flood warnings for five areas in Hillsborough County near rivers due to the anticipated heavy rainfall.

The following areas are under a flood watch:

Hillsborough River near Morris Bridge Road

Hillsborough River near Zephyrhills

Alafia River near Lithia Pinecrest Road

A flood warning has been issued for:

Alafia River near U.S. 301

Little Manatee River near Wimauma

A flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding, and a flood warning is issued "when a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening," according to the National Weather Service.