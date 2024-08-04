Drenching rain for the Tampa Bay area as Debby makes its way north

Tropical Storm Debby continues to gain strength in the Gulf of Mexico and is now forecast to become a hurricane when it makes landfall in the Bend region Monday morning.

In the meantime, conditions across the greater Tampa Bay region "will continue to deteriorate through the day" as Debby parallels the coast and makes its way north, according to the National Weather Service.

As of early Sunday morning, Debby's maximum sustained winds strengthened to 50 mph. It was located around 190 miles south-southwest of Tampa and moving to the north-northwest at 13 mph.

The region remains under a tropical storm watch, storm surge warning, and flood watch as Debby is forecast to produce anywhere from 4-8 inches of rain, and generate 2-4 feet of storm surge along the coast — and 3-5 feet along the Nature Coast.

National Hurricane Center

Debby is likely to bring drenching rain and coastal flooding to much of the Gulf Coast by Sunday night and predictions show the system could come ashore as a Category 1 hurricane Monday in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and cross over northern Florida into the Atlantic Ocean.

Rain bands and gusty winds associated with Debby will produce showers throughout the day, and isolated thunderstorms from a few of the stronger bands, forecasters say. There's also slight risk for spin-up tornadoes.

The heaviest rain will occur near the coast, and the strongest winds and storms will take place from the Nature Coast to the north, where Debby is forecast to pass closest before its anticipated Monday morning landfall, forecasters said. Storm

Debby is forecast to exit the area Monday night into Tuesday, moving inland through north Florida. It's then expected to slow down as it reemerges in the Atlantic, with severe weather headed to Jacksonville and coastal regions of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Debby is the fourth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season after Tropical Storm Alberto, Hurricane Beryl and Tropical Storm Chris, all of which formed in June.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.