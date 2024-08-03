Tropical Depression Four forms, is expected to dump heavy rain on the Tampa Bay area

Tropical Depression Four formed near Cuba on Friday night and continues to track toward Florida's west coast.

It's forecast to become Tropical Storm Debby sometime on Saturday and continue to strengthen, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The entire Tampa Bay region is under a tropical storm warning and storm surge watch, and a hurricane watch is in effect from Yankeetown in Levy County to the Aucilla River in Florida's Big Bend as the storm's track has shifted to the west.

Forecasters say the storm could potentially reach hurricane strength before it makes landfall along the Big Bend late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

A total of 61 counties are under a state of emergency as Gov. Ron DeSantis extended his emergency order to include seven counties in the Florida Panhandle.

Here are the key messages for TD 4 as of 5 am on 8/3/24. New this morning: those areas under a Tropical Storm Watch have been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning and Levy County is now under a Hurricane Watch. pic.twitter.com/02iEMEru83 — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) August 3, 2024

The storm was approaching the southeastern Gulf of Mexico early Saturday morning and moving west-northwest.

Forecasters say widespread showers from the system will be felt across southwest Florida late Saturday night and spread north, with the heaviest rain and strongest winds near the coast.

Those storms could produce isolated flooding and possible isolated tornadoes.

Leslie Hudson, meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, said the system is expected to produce widespread rainfall totals of 3-6 inches, with 8 inches possible across parts of central and eastern Florida.

"Clouds and some rain will start to increase with some breezy weather later on Saturday. Tropical rain bands will become more frequent for the western side of the state, then inland and then coastal impacts sometime on Sunday," Hudson said.

Hudson said winds will gust to 40-50 mph depending on the track of the storm, as they could increase if it remains offshore and weaken if it moves onshore quickly.

Hudson said conditions should improve by Monday.