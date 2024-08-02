© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

A tropical depression is becoming more likely this weekend, with heavy rains forecast for Florida

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published August 2, 2024 at 6:47 AM EDT
Tracking map shows storm entering the Gulf of Mexico
National Hurricane Center

A Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system, and forecasters could issue tropical storm watches or warnings for the state as soon as today.

The chances are becoming more likely that a tropical depression will form in the Gulf of Mexico as early as this weekend.

Invest 97-L is currently dumping thunderstorms over Hispaniola and parts of Cuba and the Bahamas, and it is forecast to continue tracking north-northwest.

As of Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center anticipates "likely development over the weekend over the Florida Straits or eastern Gulf of Mexico near the Florida west coast," with a 50% chance of development by Sunday, and an 80% chance over the next seven days.

A Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later today, and forecasters could issue tropical storm watches or warnings for the state as soon as today.

If it continues to strengthen, it would become Tropical Storm Debby.

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 54 counties across the state, including the greater Tampa Bay region.

Forecasters say the system will bring deep tropical moisture across the greater Tampa Bay region, with potentially heavy rainfall over the weekend and into Monday — primarily along the coast.

Megan Borowski, meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, said the system poses a strong risk for flooding.

"We’re looking at the potential for a tropical depression to form this weekend over the eastern Gulf, with further intensification possible next week," Borowski said. "Steering winds are weak- and that could lead to a very slow-moving system. At least as of (Friday) his morning, it will likely be a heavy rain and flood event for Florida’s Gulf Coast as opposed to a wind event."

Forecasters say the possibility for storms could last through the end of the week, with the possibility of flash flooding.


                                    

                                
                                
                            

                         

                        

                        



                Weather
