Sandbag locations are open across the Tampa Bay area ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

Sandbag locations are open Saturday across the greater Tampa Bay region with heavy rains expected this weekend from what is forecast to become Tropical Storm Debby.

Check with your local authorities to see if sandbags are available in your area.

Tampa

Tampa is making up to 10 sandbags available to residents:

Himes Avenue Complex (4501 S. Himes Ave.)

Al Barnes Park (2902 N. 32nd Str.)

Al Lopez Park (4810 N. Himes Ave.)

St. Petersburg

The city is making 10 sandbags available at the following locations:

Full-service locations (through Sunday):

Lake Maggiore Park Shelter Area: 3601 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. S

Northeast Park East Baseball Field Parking Lot: 955 62nd Ave. N

Northwest Swimming Pool Parking Lot Park: 2331 60th St. N

Self-2ervice Locations (through Sunday):

Dell Homes Park: 2741 22nd St. S

Fossil Park Northern Most Parking Lot: 6875 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. N

Walter Fuller Soccer Field Parking Lot: 2800 75th St. N

Pasco County

Sandbags are available at the following locations:

Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson

Pasco Fire Rescue Station #29: 6907 Dairy Rd, Zephyrhills

Former Dade City Police Department building, 38042 Pasco Ave., Dade City

New Port Richey Garage, 6420 Pine Hill Road, New Port Richey

Polk County

Up to 10 sandbags are available at the following locations:

Mulberry/South Lakeland – Loyce E. Harpe Park, 500 W. Carter Road

Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland

Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9 th St., Fort Meade

St., Fort Meade Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof

Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale

Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee

Poinciana Park – 5109 Allegany Road, Kissimmee 34759

Pinellas Park

The city opened a drive-thru location for residents on Friday through 7 p.m. at 6151 78th Ave N. Up to 10 sandbags are available.

Dunedin

Pre-filled sandbags will be available at the City of Dunedin Highlander Park parking lot, 903 Michigan Blvd., Friday from noon until 7 p.m. until supplies last. Once pre-filled are gone, sand and bags will be available.

Clearwater

A limit 10 sandbags will be available at the Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex, 2450 Drew St.

Unincorporated Pinellas

Pinellas County Solid Waste Disposal Complex, 2855 109th Ave N., St. Petersburg. Saturday, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. while supplies last. Pre-filled sandbags available. Limit: 10 per vehicle.

John Chesnut Sr. Park: 2200 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor. Hours: Aug. 3, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. while supplies last. Residents must bag their own sandbags. Sand and shovels will be provided. Limit: 10 per vehicle.

Temple Terrace

Up to 10 sandbags will be available Saturday at the Sports Complex, 10369 US Highway 301.