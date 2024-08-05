© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Debby makes landfall near Steinhatchee, but storms and flooding will persist
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Local updates: Strong rains, then gradual clearing for the Tampa Bay area after Debby's landfall

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published August 5, 2024 at 6:26 AM EDT
Satellite image shows storm over Florida
NOAA

Some parts of the region received 8 to 12 inches of rain that resulted in flooded roads. Early Monday, I-75 at Fowler was closed after a semitrailer became submerged in the Tampa Bypass Canal.

Hurricane Debby made landfall Monday morning in Steinhatchee along Florida's Big Bend as a Category 1 storm, but the impacts will still be felt across the greater Tampa Bay region throughout the day.

Several areas were under tornado warnings early Monday as powerful cells moved through parts of Sarasota, Manatee and Hillsborough counties, and a tropical storm warning and storm surge warning remain in effect.

Also, the National Weather Service reports 8 to 12 inches of rain has fallen so far over a large portion of Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee, and southwest Pasco counties.

The storm flooded roads and stranded drivers, and raised concerns that area rivers could overflow.

Forecasters say there will be little immediate change to the conditions, with gusty winds and occasional downpours into the afternoon, but they will gradually improve.

Areas along the coast continue to see locally heavy rain bands moving south to north, and the worst will occur along the Nature Coast and to the north, closer to Debby's center of circulation.

Forecasters say wind and rain will gradually subside Monday night, though Debby's outer bands could still produce isolated thunderstorms and possibly heavy downfalls.

High surf and dangerous rip currents are expected to persist through Tuesday.

Power outages

As of 7:30 a.m., the storms had knocked out power to about 82,000 Duke Energy customers, including around 30,000 in Pinellas and Pasco counties, and nearly 9,500 Tampa Electric customers. Check for power outages in your area:

Road closures

Several roads across the region are flooded. Take extra care when approaching standing water.

  • Interstate 75 at Fowler Avenue in Tampa was closed early Monday due to a semitrailer that lost control and went off the highway at the Tampa Bypass Canal, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. First responders were on the scene to rescue the occupants of the submerged cab, troopers said.
  • The northbound Howard Frankland Bridge heading into Tampa was also closed.
  • The Sunshine Skyway bridge is also closed in both directions due to high winds, the highway patrol said.

Flight delays

Airports across the area are experiencing several flight delays and cancellations. Passengers should contact their airlines to check their flight status. Click the links below:
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
Related Stories