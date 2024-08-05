Local updates: Strong rains, then gradual clearing for the Tampa Bay area after Debby's landfall

Hurricane Debby made landfall Monday morning in Steinhatchee along Florida's Big Bend as a Category 1 storm, but the impacts will still be felt across the greater Tampa Bay region throughout the day.

Several areas were under tornado warnings early Monday as powerful cells moved through parts of Sarasota, Manatee and Hillsborough counties, and a tropical storm warning and storm surge warning remain in effect.

Also, the National Weather Service reports 8 to 12 inches of rain has fallen so far over a large portion of Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee, and southwest Pasco counties.

The storm flooded roads and stranded drivers, and raised concerns that area rivers could overflow.

Forecasters say there will be little immediate change to the conditions, with gusty winds and occasional downpours into the afternoon, but they will gradually improve.

Areas along the coast continue to see locally heavy rain bands moving south to north, and the worst will occur along the Nature Coast and to the north, closer to Debby's center of circulation.

Forecasters say wind and rain will gradually subside Monday night, though Debby's outer bands could still produce isolated thunderstorms and possibly heavy downfalls.

High surf and dangerous rip currents are expected to persist through Tuesday.

#Breaking #Skyway #SkywayBridge FHP Troopers are closing the Bridge due to high winds and inclement weather. Motorists will need to seek alternate north/south routes until further notice. pic.twitter.com/eNrzxRFdSc — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) August 5, 2024

Power outages

As of 7:30 a.m., the storms had knocked out power to about 82,000 Duke Energy customers, including around 30,000 in Pinellas and Pasco counties, and nearly 9,500 Tampa Electric customers. Check for power outages in your area:



Road closures

Several roads across the region are flooded. Take extra care when approaching standing water.



Interstate 75 at Fowler Avenue in Tampa was closed early Monday due to a semitrailer that lost control and went off the highway at the Tampa Bypass Canal, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. First responders were on the scene to rescue the occupants of the submerged cab, troopers said.

The northbound Howard Frankland Bridge heading into Tampa was also closed.

The Sunshine Skyway bridge is also closed in both directions due to high winds, the highway patrol said.

Flight delays

Airports across the area are experiencing several flight delays and cancellations. Passengers should contact their airlines to check their flight status. Click the links below:

