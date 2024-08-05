Here’s what you need to know about flooding across the greater Tampa Bay region

Debby made landfall along Florida’s northwest coast Monday morning, but its impacts are still being felt from the storm passing the greater Tampa Bay region.

The National Weather Service is predicting significant river flooding is possible for the region, with coastal flood advisories and flood watches in effect through Aug. 6.

River and lake flooding continues to be a key issue as heavy rains and storm surges persist.

Water levels in Lake Tarpon rose over 18 inches overnight Monday with officials unable to release the water with storm surges higher than the lake.

In Manatee County, officials have moved to perform a strategic release of water from Lake Manatee to manage rising levels for community-wide safety.

Manatee County saw over a foot of rainfall this weekend with the storm’s passing.

Large regional river basins, like the Alafia and Hillsborough, are also cause for concern as waters begin to settle and bring with them major flood potential.

Stephen Shiveley, a meteorologist at the NWS in Tampa, said that these areas won’t see peak flooding until later this week.

“The next couple of days, as Debby moves away, and we start forgetting about the tropical storm or Hurricane Debby itself, we'll start seeing those rivers starting to rise up,” Shiveley said. “If you see widespread 8 to 9 inches of rain over a whole basin where all the water is running into this one river, that that's when we start having the problems.”

The Hillsborough River basin could see a rise to around 33 and a half feet, a foot shy of previous flood records.

According to the NWS’ Southeast River Forecast Center as of noon Monday, these are the areas expected to or are currently experiencing flooding:

Major flooding:

Alafia River (at Lithia Pinecrest Road)

Little Manatee River (near Wimauma at U.S. 301)

Manatee River (Rye Bridge)

Manatee River (Myakka Head at State Road 64)

Moderate flooding:

Anclote River (near Elfers at Little Road)

Hillsborough River (near Zephyrhills at State Park)

Hillsborough River (at Morris Bridge)

Horse Creek (near Arcadia at State Road 72)

Myakka River (Myakka River State Park)

Minor flooding: