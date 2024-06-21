To prevent child drownings, Tampa participates in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

High temperatures, hot sunshine and summer calls for a fun day in the water.

But it comes with some danger — the leading cause of death among U.S. children ages 1-4, and second-leading cause for ages 5-14, is drowning.

To help prevent this, the Tampa Parks and Recreation Department took part in the 15th annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson on Thursday.

Four Tampa pools joined in at 10 a.m., including at Copeland Park, where the lessons took on a pirate theme.

Instructors taught the essentials: floating, submersion, how to swim to shallow waters and identifying lifeguards in a pool.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there were over 4,200 unintentional drowning deaths between 2012-2022. Officials say that the risk of drowning can be reduced by 88% just by taking formal swimming lessons before the age of four.

1 of 2 — Swim Lessons guards pool High school volunteers were also lifeguards at the World's Largest Swimming Lesson on June 20. Julia Saad

/ WUSF 2 of 2 — Swim lessons pool guard There were multiple lifeguards spread across the corners of the Copeland Park swimming pool on June 20. Julia Saad / WUSF

Louis Campanello is the team supervisor for the Parks and Recreation Aquatics Department. He said, because 20% of the state is covered by water, and surrounded by it, children need to learn how to swim.

“It is probably one of the most important things,” he said. “So much water around, so many pools, it is very important that kids learn how to swim and feel safe.”

In an effort to spread the word, Campanello said they collaborated with local organizations.

“We go on social media, we contact local recreation centers, local groups like Smile Like Aubrey, Bay Care Kids and the Children's Board to get the message out there for everyone," Campanello said.

Smile like Aubrey was founded by Kristen and Matt Strojnowski, whose 16-month-old daughter, Aubrey, drowned in 2020.

Julia Saad / WUSF Every event had the same World's Largest Swimming Lesson schedule for pool safety tips and swimming instructions on June 20.

Due to the dangers associated with leaving young children unattended in or near pools and other bodies of water, the children attending the class were instructed to ask for permission before going in the water – every single time.

Children were also reminded to reapply sunscreen and to stay hydrated.

Organizations such as Smile Like Aubrey and Bay Care set up tents to educate parents and provide kids with fake pirate tattoos, bracelets and chocolate coins.

For more information on where to find swimming lessons across Florida, visit the World’s Largest Swimming lesson website.