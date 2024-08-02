Castor says federal government wants nationwide heat protections for workers

Temperatures continue to rise as NASA determined July 22 to be the hottest day ever recorded.

But in Florida, outside workers are no longer guaranteed protection from the heat.

U.S. Representative Kathy Castor (D-Tampa) is promoting a federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulation after Florida lawmakers enacted a ban on local heat protections.

Castor said Thursday that the Biden administration is currently working on a nationwide heat standard, but she added that the process takes “awhile.”

For now, Florida cities and counties cannot make laws requiring employers to offer workers shade or water breaks. The new requirements went into effect July 1.

“It is outrageous that Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature passed a law that prohibits those kind of protections for workers outside,” Castor said during a press conference.

Castor pointed to national data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that shows a spike in heat-related illnesses.

In addition to outside employees, Castor said the vulnerable members of the community, especially seniors and children, should be of concern as temperatures continue to rise.

“It is up to all of us to look out for our neighbors, to take care of them, to make sure they stay hydrated,” she said.

Dr. Ashley McPhie, Chief Medical Information Officer for the Tampa Family Health Centers, said it is ideal to have water breaks every 15 minutes during periods of extreme heat. Being inside from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. can also help people avoid heat-related illnesses.

Symptoms of heat stroke and exhaustion include confusion, cramps and nausea. For more information, including how to protect yourself from heat-related illnesses, visit the CDC website.