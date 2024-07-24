Heat guidelines are helping protect high school athletes

High school athletes can start preparing next week for a new season of competition, and they will be practicing in record heat.

In May, temperatures in St. Petersburg were 4.5 degrees above average. Tampa’s temperatures were higher too, 3.5 degrees above average.

But there are strict guidelines protecting athletes from scorching heat. A state law passed in 2020 requires school districts to monitor outdoor school activities for students showing signs of heat stress.

Athletes must get enough water, shade and access to medical evaluations, the law says.

"We mandate breaks," said Lanness Robinson, director of athletics for Hillsborough County Schools. "Water breaks and shade breaks, every 30 minutes for a minimum of five minutes. And obviously, access to water for student-athletes throughout practices, that's always there and available."

It also requires schools to install equipment to measure heat stress on the field.

Robinson said athletes and coaches are trained to look for warning signs.

For example, pay attention to the color of your urine. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the darker it is, the more dehydrated you might be.

Robinson adds that for the upcoming school year, teams can consider adjusting practice times.

"Whether it be later or earlier, to try to avoid the peak heat hours, you'll see more and more teams practicing at times other than just right after school," he said.

