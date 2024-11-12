Michael Stephens will be Tampa International Airport’s next CEO.

The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board of Directors chose Stephens, who serves as TPA’s executive vice president and general counsel, for the position, according to a news release.

Stephens will be TPA’s fourth CEO and first Black chief executive.

“Tampa International Airport is a beloved institution and an industry icon, and I’m looking forward to leading our organization while building on an award-winning reputation of excellence,” Stephens said in the release.

He will succeed Joe Lopano, who announced earlier this year he would retire after his contract ends in April 2025.

“It will be an incredible honor to follow in Joe’s footsteps and lead some of the best talent in the business. I’m thankful to the Board and our community for this opportunity to build onto the TPA legacy,” Stephens said.

Stephens has provided legal opinions and advice to the CEO and aviation authority board members as TPA’s general counsel. He also serves as the executive vice president for information technology services, human resources, government and community relations, risk management, and business diversity.

“I could not be more proud of Michael, who has truly been one of the most brilliant and well-rounded professionals I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” Lopano said in the release. “I have no doubt, given his track record and ties to this community, that he will be able to not only lead this organization through any challenge, but take it to new heights as we enter the next era of aviation.”

There isn’t a timeline yet on when Stephens will enter the CEO role, according to the release. The aviation board will negotiate a contract and create a transition plan for Lopano’s exit and Stephens’ first day.

Once in the top position, Stephens will oversee more than 670 employees that manage and operate TPA, Peter O. Knight Airport, Tampa Executive Airport, and Plant City Airport.