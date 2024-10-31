Tampa International Airport receives federal funding for new terminal

A new Tampa International Airport project is set to take off at the end of this year with new funding from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The new “state-of-the-art” terminal, Airside D, is set to open in 2028 .

Tampa International received $40 million from the FAA as part of a nearly $1 billion federal investment in modernizing airports, passed by Congress in 2021. The federal funding comes from a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which aims to make the passenger experience better.

While the FAA has traditionally invested in runways and air traffic-control towers, making passenger experience better will make traveling more accessible for those with disabilities, according to an FAA press release .

Tampa International CEO Joe Lopano said it will be the first new terminal at the airport in nearly 20 years.

“Airside D will be critical in accommodating the tourism, population and business growth we’re experiencing in the Tampa Bay region and beyond,” Lopano said.

The terminal will help the airport welcome 35 million passengers each year by 2037 compared to the 25 million annual guests the airport serves now.

Tampa International Airport / Courtesy This rendering shows the Arrivals Corridor at Tampa International Airport's new Airside D, which is scheduled to open in 2028.

The two-story, 16-gate expansion in Tampa will primarily serve international flights, but will also support domestic air traffic. Concept renderings from construction company Hensel Phelps show a bright, clean interior filled with natural light spilling in from windows.

The terminal will be located northwest of the main terminal, featuring central shopping and dining, two airline lounges and views of Tampa Bay.

Tampa International Airport has received several federal grants for other projects, including almost $8 million for a runway and ramp revamp.

Airside D is still in the design phase.

Lopano will oversee the groundbreaking of Airside D, but will retire in 2025.

Two current TPA executives have been chosen as finalists to succeed him: Michael Stephens, general counsel and executive vice president and John Tiliacos, executive vice president of operations and customer service.

The two will give public presentations at a special board meeting Nov. 12 and the Board of the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority expects to make a decision then.