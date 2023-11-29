Tampa International Airport had its second busiest travel day over Thanksgiving weekend

Tampa International Airport had the second busiest day of travel in its history over the Thanksgiving weekend.

In a news release, airport officials said 89,018 passengers passed through the airport on Sunday, Nov. 26. That was surpassed only by 90,320 passengers on March 19 — during the height of spring break.

From Thursday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 26, the airport handled 5,844 flights, according to the release — an 18% increase over last year's Thanksgiving period. It also served 840,000 passengers and saw a 6% increase in passengers over the same period last year.

Airport parking experienced a surge as well, with facilities at or near capacity at times. John Tiliacos, the airport’s executive vice president of operations and guest experience, said despite the squeeze, travel went by smoothly.

“Thanks to robust planning, preparation and execution by our various Airport teams — as well as our TSA, FAA, CBP and concessions partners — we delivered a first-class customer experience during one of the busiest times of the year,” Tiliacos said in the release.

Tampa International Airport / Courtesy Tampa International Airport parking experienced a surge over the Thanksgiving period, with facilities at or near capacity at times.

Airport officials said they expect another wave of high traffic during Christmas and New Year's. They recommend passengers reserve parking online, arrive at the airport at least two hours early, and use the Blue Express Curbs for faster drop-off and pick-up.

