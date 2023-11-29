© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now

Tampa International Airport had its second busiest travel day over Thanksgiving weekend

WUSF | By Gabriella Pinos
Published November 29, 2023 at 5:02 AM EST
Two people carrying baggage walking through Tampa International Airport.
Tampa International Airport
/
Courtesy
Tampa International Airport had the second busiest day of travel in its history over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Tampa International Airport officials said over 89,000 passengers passed through it on Sunday, Nov. 26. It's the airport's second busiest day of travel in its history.

Tampa International Airport had the second busiest day of travel in its history over the Thanksgiving weekend.

In a news release, airport officials said 89,018 passengers passed through the airport on Sunday, Nov. 26. That was surpassed only by 90,320 passengers on March 19 — during the height of spring break.

From Thursday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 26, the airport handled 5,844 flights, according to the release — an 18% increase over last year's Thanksgiving period. It also served 840,000 passengers and saw a 6% increase in passengers over the same period last year.

Airport parking experienced a surge as well, with facilities at or near capacity at times. John Tiliacos, the airport’s executive vice president of operations and guest experience, said despite the squeeze, travel went by smoothly.

“Thanks to robust planning, preparation and execution by our various Airport teams — as well as our TSA, FAA, CBP and concessions partners — we delivered a first-class customer experience during one of the busiest times of the year,” Tiliacos said in the release.

A full parking lot at Tampa International Airport.
Tampa International Airport
/
Courtesy
Tampa International Airport parking experienced a surge over the Thanksgiving period, with facilities at or near capacity at times.

Airport officials said they expect another wave of high traffic during Christmas and New Year's. They recommend passengers reserve parking online, arrive at the airport at least two hours early, and use the Blue Express Curbs for faster drop-off and pick-up.
Tags
Transportation Tampa International Airport
Gabriella Pinos
As WUSF’s digital news producer, I strive to serve others by sharing stories on our online platforms.
See stories by Gabriella Pinos
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now