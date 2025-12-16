© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Fair Oaks Park opens a new recreation center for East Tampa residents

WUSF | By Emma Brisk
Published December 16, 2025 at 2:00 PM EST
A large beige building with big windows, with a shuffleboard and benches in the forefront.
1 of 4  — fair oaks community center
The new community center for Fair Oaks Park is five times the size of the previous building, including many different amenities for all ages to enjoy.
Emma Brisk / WUSF
A row of people standing in front of a red ribbon cut to open a building with glass doors.
2 of 4  — councilwomen, mayor, commissioner, chairman at fair oaks park
Members of the council, Commissioners, Chairmen and the Mayor all pose in front of the new building before letting guests take a tour.
Emma Brisk / WUSF
A woman in a navy suit excitedly embracing a woman in a white and black suit while people stand behind them.
3 of 4  — mayor castor hugging woman at fair oaks park
Mayor Jane Castor excitedly greeted guests as she came up to speak on the impact this center will have on the community.
Emma Brisk / WUSF
Rows of people sitting to watch a woman speak, standing in front of a building with glass doors, in the distance
4 of 4  — crowd at fair oaks park
A crowd of, what Chairman Alan Clendenin described to be the "biggest [he] has seen at an event like this", gathered to hear from speakers and see the new community center.
Emma Brisk / WUSF

The complex has a wide array of features to promote the health and wellness for all ages of the East Tampa community.

Dozens of excited East Tampa residents and city representatives gathered to open a new recreation complex at the heart of Fair Oaks Park, the start of a project that promotes community wellness.

Fair Oaks 33,055 square-foot community center features an indoor basketball court, a billiards room, a recording studio, a weight room, a computer lab, meeting rooms and outdoor shuffleboard.

“It really is an amazing facility that will pay dividends and bring value to this community for decades to come,” Mayor Jane Castor said at Monday’s opening.

She added that parks and recreation centers are crucial for children and seniors alike to form lifelong bonds and have a comfort space.

A room surrounded by windows with two cameras pointed towards a desk with two microphones and a standing keyboard.
1 of 4  — recording studio room at fair oaks
The recording studio includes two cameras with tripods, so residents can film themselves making a podcast, singing or playing the keyboard
Emma Brisk / WUSF
A light gray room with black workout equipment all around, with a mirror at the front of the room.
2 of 4  — gym at fair oaks
The weight room at the complex includes brand new workout equipment to promote health and wellness initiatives.
Emma Brisk / WUSF
A room with wooden walls and floors, with rows of black chairs facing towards a stage, with a small group of people standing in front of it.
3 of 4  — meeting room at fair oaks park
This is one of the many meeting rooms featured in the new community center for seniors to gather in.
Emma Brisk / WUSF
A desk with two monitors, a small piano in front of a keyboard, and other music equipment.
4 of 4  — recording studio at fair oaks
This desk is part of the community center's recording studio that residents can use to make music.
Emma Brisk / WUSF

City Council Chairman Alan Clendenin remarked how his late colleague, Councilwoman Gwen Henderson, fought hard for this project to become a reality. Henderson died in June.

“Every inch of this building, every inch of the property and what it's going to provide to the community, she was a huge champion of it,” said Clendenin. “I would be remiss if I didn't thank her for what she did and the legacy she left behind in this project.”

Naya Young was recently elected to fill Henderson’s seat. She said youth is her passion and it is extremely important for them to have a safe area to get help with their school work and form friendships.

“It is a gathering space where people come, it's where communities come together, where you're able to talk and meet your neighbors, share ideas and reconnect with one another,” said Young.

The center, which is five times the size of the previous building, features a large collection of solar panels to cut energy costs.

This is just a small part of the city’s $34.7 million dollar project to upgrade Fair Oaks Park, one of the largest efforts the Parks and Recreation Department has undertaken.

The entire renovation covers over 10 acres of the park – including an outdoor basketball court, two outdoor pickleball courts, a multipurpose sports field, a children's splash pad, a playground for all-abilities and 1.5 miles of walking trails.

“We're going to continue to come back and mentor the kids,” said Managing Principal of Strategist Project Support Services OT Delancey. “And ensure that this place is doing what it was planned to do.”

Herbert D. Carrington Sr. Community Lake will also undergo renovations, with a lighted aerator to improve ecosystem health and a lookout pier with shade structures.
Emma Brisk
Emma Brisk is a WUSF Zimmerman Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
