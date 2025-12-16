Fair Oaks Park opens a new recreation center for East Tampa residents

Dozens of excited East Tampa residents and city representatives gathered to open a new recreation complex at the heart of Fair Oaks Park, the start of a project that promotes community wellness.

Fair Oaks 33,055 square-foot community center features an indoor basketball court, a billiards room, a recording studio, a weight room, a computer lab, meeting rooms and outdoor shuffleboard.

“It really is an amazing facility that will pay dividends and bring value to this community for decades to come,” Mayor Jane Castor said at Monday’s opening.

She added that parks and recreation centers are crucial for children and seniors alike to form lifelong bonds and have a comfort space.

1 of 4 — recording studio room at fair oaks The recording studio includes two cameras with tripods, so residents can film themselves making a podcast, singing or playing the keyboard Emma Brisk / WUSF 2 of 4 — gym at fair oaks The weight room at the complex includes brand new workout equipment to promote health and wellness initiatives. Emma Brisk / WUSF 3 of 4 — meeting room at fair oaks park This is one of the many meeting rooms featured in the new community center for seniors to gather in. Emma Brisk / WUSF 4 of 4 — recording studio at fair oaks This desk is part of the community center's recording studio that residents can use to make music. Emma Brisk / WUSF

City Council Chairman Alan Clendenin remarked how his late colleague, Councilwoman Gwen Henderson, fought hard for this project to become a reality. Henderson died in June.

“Every inch of this building, every inch of the property and what it's going to provide to the community, she was a huge champion of it,” said Clendenin. “I would be remiss if I didn't thank her for what she did and the legacy she left behind in this project.”

Naya Young was recently elected to fill Henderson’s seat. She said youth is her passion and it is extremely important for them to have a safe area to get help with their school work and form friendships.

“It is a gathering space where people come, it's where communities come together, where you're able to talk and meet your neighbors, share ideas and reconnect with one another,” said Young.

The center, which is five times the size of the previous building, features a large collection of solar panels to cut energy costs.

This is just a small part of the city’s $34.7 million dollar project to upgrade Fair Oaks Park, one of the largest efforts the Parks and Recreation Department has undertaken.

The entire renovation covers over 10 acres of the park – including an outdoor basketball court, two outdoor pickleball courts, a multipurpose sports field, a children's splash pad, a playground for all-abilities and 1.5 miles of walking trails.

“We're going to continue to come back and mentor the kids,” said Managing Principal of Strategist Project Support Services OT Delancey. “And ensure that this place is doing what it was planned to do.”

Herbert D. Carrington Sr. Community Lake will also undergo renovations, with a lighted aerator to improve ecosystem health and a lookout pier with shade structures.