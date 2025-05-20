© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
More pickleball courts are coming to Tampa. Here's what to know

WUSF | By Meleah Lyden
Published May 20, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Updated May 20, 2025 at 1:52 PM EDT
A woman and man playing pickleball together
City of Tampa
/
Courtesy
Crews resurfaced and repainted an existing basketball court on Davis Islands to also be a pickleball court to help with increased demand.

The city retrofitted an existing basketball court on Davis Islands to allow pickleball. It is also resurfacing courts at Duran Park and Plymouth Playground in the coming months.

Calling all Tampa pickleball lovers — you'll soon have more options on where you serve.

The City of Tampa is resurfacing courts at Duran Park and Plymouth Playground in the coming months to create more options for players. Once done, the city will have 59 outdoor courts and nine indoor pickleball courts, according to a release.

This all comes after crews resurfaced and repainted the existing basketball court on Davis Islands at 155 Columbia Drive into a multi-purpose court that can cater to pickleball. Whether it's basketball or pickleball is determined on a first-come, first-served basis.

These additions come as a response to an increased demand for the sport, where players have even brought their own nets to locations to play the game. The courts have even become among the most used of all of the Parks and Recreation Department's facilities, according to a release.

Tampa's Parks and Recreation Department estimates 750 to 1,000 pickleball players use city courts daily. The most popular courts are at Julian B Lane Riverfront Park and Macfarlane Park. Even on hot days, chances are there's a match taking place, and so there's been a new shade structure recently installed at Julian B Lane Riverfront Park.

Four people playing pickleball on a retrofitted court on Davis Island.
City of Tampa
/
Courtesy
Tampa’s Parks and Recreation Department estimates that 750 to 1,000 pickleball players use city courts every day, according to a release.

Parks and Recreation Manager Ted Fowler said pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America and that Florida is recognized as the No. 1 state for pickleball.

"If we had every facility ready for pickleball, it would still not be enough," Fowler said. "It's a very fast-growing sport. It's easy to play."

He added that Tampa is a big part of this pickleball craze.

“We have a lot of passionate players, and the Parks and Recreation Department wants to ensure they have the spaces they need to keep developing their skills, fostering relationships, and continuing to live active lifestyles," Fowler said.

For a full list of Tampa's pickleball courts and each location, click here.

Corrected: May 20, 2025 at 1:47 PM EDT
Updated to say Plymouth Playground will have a pickleball court per the City of Tampa.
Meleah Lyden
I was always that kid who asked the question, "Why?"
