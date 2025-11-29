Bulls await Golesh's decision after QB Brown joins elite group in 52-3 rout of Rice

On Senior Day, South Florida provided a memorable sendoff for those in their final game in Bulls garb. The question is, will Saturday's 52-3 rout of Rice also be Coach Alex Golesh’s farewell?

The Bulls’ third-year coach was expected to announce by Sunday whether he would move onto what USF called “outside opportunities.” Since midweek, there have been media reports Golesh was offered the Arkansas coaching post, although other options could be on the table.

After the game, Golesh would not comment on job offers, telling the Bulls' radio network, "I'm going to enjoy this (win) with my family."

Despite the distraction, USF had little trouble mowing down the outmanned Owls behind four touchdown passes and one scoring run by Byrum Brown.

During the game, Brown became only the 12th player in Football Bowl Subdivision to pass for 3,000 yards and run to 1,000 in a season.

Going into the game against Rice, Brown needed 117 yards in the air and 96 on the ground to join the elite group of players, which include Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts and Vince Young.

"It's a byproduct of his work, his buy-in, his leadership," Golesh said of Brown. "He's developed into one of the best players in the country."

Brown topped the 3,000-yard passing mark on a 60-yard catch and run by Mudia Reuben with 11:32 left in the second quarter. It was Brown’s 27th TD pass of the year and it gave the Bulls a 21-0 lead.

Brown went over 1,000 yards running on the opening play of the fourth quarter on a 6-yard pickup, then scored on a 5-yard dash up the middle to give USF a 45-3 lead with 14:39 remaining. The drive used four plays over 50 yards and took 1:05.

"Truly a team accomplishment at the end of the day," Brown said.

On the next USF drive, Brown was in for one more play before exiting for backup Gaston Moore with 12 minutes remaining.

Brown finished 16 of 24 for 275 yards with no interceptions and 15 carries for team-leading 104 yards. All four scoring tosses came as South Florida raced a 28-3 halftime lead.

The win before 28,830 fans at Raymond James Stadium ended USF’s regular season with a 9-3 record, 6-2 in the American Conference. The Bulls also won all six home games.

The Owls managed only 257 yards of offense, while yielding 553 to the Bulls.

"When we are focused. when we are elite in our detail, we are one of the best teams in the country," Golesh said. "We're going to have to continue to learn and grow."

A bowl bid awaits USF, and who coaches that game will depend what Golesh decides. Who starts at quarterback may also be in question.

Brown, a graduate senior (redshirt) with one year of eligibility remaining, could use the transfer portal and jump to a Power conference, even following Golesh to the Southeastern Conference. Or he could apply for the NFL draft. He’s given no indication about his future after the game.

"We'll see what the future holds," Brown said.

Keshaun Singleton led the Bulls in receiving with six catches for 125 yards and two of the first-half scores. Reuben had five catches for 90 yards and a scoring catch.

Sam Franklin added 10 rushes for 65 yards. Nykahi Davenport had a 2-yard touchdown run in the first half.

Brown had a 7-yard scoring toss to Jeremiah Kroger on the first drive of the second half and Nico Gramatica added a 23-yard field goal for a 38-3 lead.

Moore added a 3-yard touchdown toss to Christian Helms to set the final margin.

Enock Gota kicked a 44-yard field goal on the final play of the first half for Rice (5-7, 2-6).