USF Board of Trustees unanimously selects Moez Limayem to be its next president

Moez Limayem is one step closer to becoming the University of South Florida's ninth president.

The USF Board of Trustees unanimously selected its sole finalist on Tuesday. His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors. It's scheduled to discuss this during a Nov. 6 meeting.

I just really believe that Moez is the right leader at the right time, and we're just completely aligned on our priorities," said Michael Griffin, Board of Trustees vice chair. "He's ready to go day zero, and that's what we need — and candidly, that's what we deserve."

Limayem has been the University of North Florida's president since 2022.

His UNF tenure was filled with achievements and milestones. For example, Limayem oversaw the largest incoming class of students in school history, leading to the highest overall enrollment since 1972, according to a USF news release.

UNF also recently set an institutional record with its first-year student retention rate, and is No. 1 in the state for the number of bachelor graduates employed in Florida.

Prior to UNF, he was USF's Lynn Pippenger Dean of the Muma College of Business at USF for 10 years.

"I've been asked many times, how is Moez today different from Moez we've known for a decade as the dean of the Muma College of Business?" Limayem said. "Moez today is the same, with the same values, with the same morals and with the same compass, more energy, more passion than ever before."

During this time, Limayem and his team raised more than $126 million in private donations for the college — including a $25 million gift from Pam and Les Muma in 2014. At the time, it was the largest individual gift in the university's history. He also led key efforts enhancing career preparation and placement, internships and talent development of students.

During a visit to USF earlier this month, if confirmed, he would "spend [a] significant amount of time forging these partnerships" with businesses and organizations, especially as state and federal funding declines.

"Sitting back, relaxing and thinking that NIH and NSF and many others will continue funding us to the same level, I think is a big mistake," Limayem previously said, referring to the National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation.

His background differs from that of other candidates recently selected to lead Florida universities. Some picks received backlash for their ties to Gov. Ron DeSantis and lack of experience in higher education.

In addition, Limayem lauded USF's focus on student success and economic development in the community. He pointed out that about 30% of the student population receives Pell Grants, funding awarded to those with exceptional financial need.

"These students come to USF so that they get the best education, be ready for a job, change their lives again and be a great citizen like all of you here," said Limayem. "That mission is very dear to me."

Limayem has previously said experiential, hands-on learning is key to helping students find careers after graduating. He vowed to continue nurturing the relationship with Tampa General Hospital while working on bringing in Moffitt Cancer Center.

"I think we have a chance to be the university medical center that is a model, not just for the state, but also for the country," he said.

He also affirmed that he would "do everything possible" to make sure USF athletics teams are successful. He emphasized the importance of athletics in boosting engagement with students, alumni and the broader community.

When asked how he would maintain an environment that welcomes civil discourse, Limayem responded first with a joke — "Good question. Next question please" — but ultimately affirmed that a "university is a marketplace for ideas."

"University should be the place where anyone — faculty, staff, guests — are safe to express their thoughts, their beliefs, without being scared about their safety, their lives," he said. "And you see what is happening in the country."

Limayem's background also includes serving as the associate dean for research and graduate programs at the University of Arkansas Sam M. Walton College of Business before joining USF. He also earned his MBA and doctorate from the University of Minnesota.

USF Board of Trustees Chair Will Weatherford shared an extended message with the university community. He said Limayem is an "outstanding leader" who will bring valuable experience as a university president.

"Dr. Limayem brings a palpable energy and enthusiasm to every room he enters, and he is fully aligned on our vision for USF Athletics and the transformational impact of our new on-campus stadium," Weatherford said. "Under his leadership, we are poised to build on our momentum as a member of the prestigious Association of American Universities and further capitalize on our location in one of the most vibrant and fastest-growing regions in the country.”

Limayem said serving as USF's president would be the greatest honor of his professional life.

“My family and I love USF and the Tampa Bay region, and I am thrilled by the prospect of returning home. As I was reminded during my visit to each USF campus last week, it is truly a special community," he said.