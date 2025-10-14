USF presidential finalist Limayem speaks about experience, politics ahead of confirmation

As the sole contender to become the next president of the University of South Florida, Moez Limayem spoke to the school community on all three campuses.

Limayem, currently the president of the University of North Florida, has deep ties to Tampa.

Before taking the helm at UNF in 2022, he served as dean of the USF Muma College of Business for a decade. In that role, he raised more than $126 million in private donations for the college, including a $25 million gift from Pam and Les Muma in 2014.

At the time, it was the largest gift in the university's history.

Speaking to a Tampa audience Monday morning, Limayem said if confirmed he would "spend significant amount of time forging these partnerships" with businesses and organizations, especially as state and federal funding declines.

"Sitting back, relaxing and thinking that NIH and NSF and many others will continue funding us to the same level, I think is a big mistake," Limayem said, referring to the National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation.

As schools across the nation experienced federal funding cuts, Florida universities face additional scrutiny at the state level over certain research grants on topics like diversity, equity and inclusion, climate change and misinformation.

Journey to Tampa

In his opening statement, Limayem described a "modest upbringing" in Tunisia that taught him to value education.

He eventually won a full-ride scholarship to the University of Minnesota, where he earned his MBA and doctorate.

After graduating, Limayem said he started his academic journey in Quebec, where he became the assistant associate department chair at Laval University. He later took up posts at City University of Hong Kong, Lausanne University in Switzerland and the University of Arkansas.

"You're getting an academic who really went through all the ranks," said Limayem.

His background differs from that of other candidates recently selected to lead Florida universities. Some picks received backlash for their ties to Gov. Ron DeSantis and lack of experience in higher education.

"I think we have a chance to be the university medical center that is a model, not just for the state, but also for the country." Moez Limayem

Returning to Tampa "felt like home," Limayem said. In addition to being back in the city he's "lived in the longest since birth," it's also where his children grew up.

But, ultimately, Limayem credited USF's reputation and potential with drawing him to the top position.

In 2023, USF became one of three state universities to be part of the Association of American Universities, formalizing the school's position as a top research institution.

The following year, USF received a record -breaking $738 million in research funds. The university now has a goal of $1 billion, which Limayem said he wants to help achieve despite clawbacks.

In addition, Limayem lauded USF's focus on student success and economic development in the community. He pointed out that about 30% of the student population receive Pell Grants, funding awarded to those with exceptional financial need.

"These students come to USF so that they get the best education, be ready for a job, change their lives again and be a great citizen like all of you here," said Limayem. "That mission is very dear to me."

At UNF, Limayem oversaw the largest incoming class of students in school history, leading to the highest overall enrollment since 1972, according to a USF news release.

UNF also recently set an institutional record with its first-year student retention rate, and is No. 1 in the state for the number of bachelor graduates employed in Florida.

Limayem said experiential, hands-on learning is key to helping students find careers after graduating. He vowed to continue nurturing the relationship with Tampa General Hospital, while working on bringing in Moffit Cancer Center.

"I think we have a chance to be the university medical center that is a model, not just for the state, but also for the country," he said.

He also affirmed that he would "do everything possible" to make sure USF athletics teams are successful. He emphasized the importance of athletics in boosting engagement with students, alumni and the broader community.

Politics in higher education

If confirmed, Limayem would be taking the reins during a time of elevated political tension for higher education institutions.

When asked how he would maintain an environment that welcomes civil discourse, Limayem responded first with a joke — "Good question. Next question please" — but ultimately affirmed that a "university is a marketplace for ideas."

"University should be the place where anyone — faculty, staff, guests — are safe to express their thoughts, their beliefs, without being scared about their safety, their lives," he said. "And you see what is happening in the country."

In response to funding worries, Limayem said he plans to "work with our leadership team and faculty senate" to make sure junior faculty members would have the "infrastructure they need to be successful."

Some faculty at USF have described a culture of fear after the state passed a law in 2023 that they say has eroded tenure protections, and another restricting topics on race, identity and diversity, equity and inclusion.

"Their success is our success. Every junior faculty member who does not get tenure, we failed somewhere," he said.

The USF Board of Trustees will decide whether to confirm Limayem at a special board meeting next Tuesday.

The final stamp of approval will come from the Florida Board of Governors. They are scheduled to meet Nov. 5-6 at the USF Tampa campus.