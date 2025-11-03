© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Confirmation of Moez Limayem as next USF president is pushed back

WUSF | By Mark Schreiner
Published November 3, 2025 at 5:59 PM EST
Man in a blue suit sits in an easy chair and looks at the camera. There's an American flag to the left.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
The Florida Board of Governors

A USF spokesman said, "The BOG informed USF that the November meeting agenda is full, but they look forward to considering Dr. Limayem’s confirmation at the next available meeting."

Moez Limayem is going to have to wait a little bit longer to see if he's the next president of the University of South Florida.

He was unanimously approved for the job by USF Trustees last month.

The state Board of Governors meeting scheduled for Nov. 5-6 was moved to the USF Morsani College of Medicine in downtown Tampa, where it was believed that Limayem would be formally confirmed.

ALSO READ: USF Board of Trustees unanimously selects Moez Limayem to be its next president

But Ryan Hughes, manager of media relations for USF University Communications and Marketing, told WUSF in an email that the confirmation is being delayed.

"USF is excited to bring forward President-elect Dr. Moez Limayem for confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors. The BOG informed USF that the November meeting agenda is full, but they look forward to considering Dr. Limayem’s confirmation at the next available meeting. Throughout this process, USF’s intention has always been for Dr. Limayem to start his new role in early 2026, and that remains the plan, pending confirmation."

The next meeting on the BOG's calendar is Jan. 28-29, 2026, at Florida State University.

Limayem was the only finalist for the USF President job announced on Sept. 30. He would replace Rhea Law, who is retiring after serving as President since August 2021.

Limayem has served as president of the University of North Florida the last three years.

Before that, he was dean of the USF Muma College of Business for a decade.
